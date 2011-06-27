  1. Home
Used 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$73,450
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG21
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$73,450
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$73,450
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/536.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$73,450
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque465 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower460 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$73,450
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$73,450
Preferred Equipment Groupyes
Carbon Fiber Ground Effects Packageyes
Carbon Flash Exterior Badge Packageyes
Clear Protective Film Packageyes
Stingray Convertible Exterior Appearance Packageyes
Atlantic Design Packageyes
Battery Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$73,450
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$73,450
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$73,450
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$73,450
Competition Sport Bucket Seatsyes
Custom Corvette Luggageyes
Premium Carpeted Floor Mats w/Stingray logoyes
Sueded Microfiber Seat Insertsyes
Custom-Made Personalized Plaqueyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Appearance Packageyes
Custom Sill Plates w/Stingray Logoyes
Chrome Interior Trim Badge w/Stingray Logoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$73,450
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$73,450
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
heated passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.0 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room37.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$73,450
Black Machined Aluminum Wheelsyes
Gray Indoor Vehicle Coveryes
Decklid Liner w/Stingray Logoyes
Inferno Orange Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Packageyes
Gray Outdoor Vehicle Coveryes
Body Color Painted Exterior Ventsyes
Front Bumper Moldingyes
Carbon Flash Rear License Plate Holderyes
Torque Directional Silver Aluminum 19" Front and 20" Rear Wheels w/out Tiresyes
Yellow Brake Calipersyes
Carbon Flash Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Packageyes
Z51-Style Satin Black w/Red Stripe Aluminum 19" Front and 20" Rear Wheelsyes
Fusion Gray Hood Stinger Stripeyes
Crystal Red Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Packageyes
Z51-Style Satin Black w/Yellow Stripe Aluminum 19" Front and 20" Rear Wheelsyes
Cyber Gray Hood Stinger Stripeyes
Rear Fascia Protectoryes
19" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 10.0" Rear Chrome Aluminum Wheelsyes
Chrome Z51 Logo Center Capsyes
Cyber Gray Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Packageyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Red Indoor Vehicle Coveryes
Carbon Flash Hood Stinger Stripeyes
Customer Selectable VINyes
Blade Silver Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Packageyes
Color Combination Overrideyes
Shark Gray Painted Exterior Ventsyes
Torque Directional Chrome Aluminum 19" Front and 20" Rear Wheels w/Tiresyes
Wheel Center Caps w/Stingray Logoyes
Underhood Liner w/Crossed Flags Logoyes
Carbon Flash-Painted Rear Spoiler and Outside Mirrorsyes
Black Outdoor Vehicle Coveryes
19" x 8.5" Front and 20" x 10.0" Rear Black Aluminum Wheelsyes
Front and Rear Black Molded Splash Guardsyes
Metallic Gray Z51 Logo Center Capsyes
Underhood Liner w/Stingray Logoyes
Carbon Fiber Tonneau Insertsyes
Torque Directional Silver Aluminum 19" Front and 20" Rear Wheels w/Tiresyes
Red Brake Calipersyes
Black Indoor Vehicle Coveryes
Torque Directional Chrome Aluminum 19" Front and 20" Rear Wheels w/out Tiresyes
Kalahari Indoor Vehicle Coveryes
Carbon Fiber Wheel Center Caps w/Crossed Flags Logoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$73,450
Maximum cargo capacity10.0 cu.ft.
Length176.9 in.
Curb weight3362 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.0 cu.ft.
Height48.9 in.
Wheel base106.7 in.
Width73.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$73,450
Exterior Colors
  • Torch Red
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Shark Gray Metallic
  • Laguna Blue Tintcoat
  • Velocity Yellow Tintcoat
  • Arctic White
  • Black
  • Night Race Blue Metallic
  • Blade Silver Metallic
  • Daytona Sunrise Orange Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray, leather/suede
  • Kalahari, premium leather
  • Gray, premium leather
  • Kalahari, leather/suede
  • Adrenaline Red, premium leather
  • Brownstone, leather/suede
  • Jet Black, premium leather
  • Jet Black, leather/suede
  • Brownstone, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$73,450
Run flat tiresyes
P285/30R Z tiresyes
20 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$73,450
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$73,450
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
