Used 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Consumer Reviews

Kevin, 05/12/2016
Stingray 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
As an old 911 driver, I decided to finally forgive Government Motors, and give the corvette a try. Beautiful car, inside and out. Fast and fun to drive. My pet peeve with most American cars is the cheap materials used on the interiors. It's a little better than before, but there is still much room for improvement. On the value front, for the money spent I would have had to go back at least 2 years to buy a Porsche 911, which handles much better, has a much higher quality interior as well as fit and finish, and, imho, is just as beautiful. I'm happy I bought the vette, I'd rather own a new '15 C7 than a '12 911 for the same money. I would actually rate it 3 1/2 stars.

Car of our dreams

John DiCostanzo, 03/15/2017
Stingray 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
The car is a pleasure to drive and ride in. Looking forward to warmer weather when we can put the top down. We are very happy with the purchase and the value received.

huge Bang for the Buck

Lee, 11/14/2018
Stingray 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
I spent over 25 years in the automobile business and know which cars are undervalued and will be sought after for years to come. This Corvette is absolutely a headturner in Torch Red with the top down. With over 400 horsepower tied into the 8 speed automatic transmission this road warrior can boast over 20 mpg and with the push of the foot can easily eat up most of the other 2 door sports car like a snack. this car in my opinion is one of the top buys out there whether new or used. Once you drive one you wont want to give the keys back . Life is to live go get yourself a moving classic. Lee

Simply Outstanding.

Scott M, 10/22/2019
Stingray 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
Everything you’ve heard is true. The C7 is an awesome value in the luxury/sport segment. I traded a beautiful 6 speed 1992 C4 coupe that I enjoyed for many years. In some ways I miss the C4, it was fully capable, reliable, and a huge leap from the C3. The C7 has significantly improved handling, ride comfort, access/egress and control layout, making it really without peer at its price point. Where it lacks, especially the convertible, is trunk space, visibility, and the lack of blind spot monitoring or forward collision alert. These are serious omissions in an otherwise splendid sports car. Even so, the C7 is a remarkable achievement. It might be my last corvette, since manual transmissions are no longer available on the C8. A pity.

