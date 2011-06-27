Used 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Consumer Reviews
Could be better
As an old 911 driver, I decided to finally forgive Government Motors, and give the corvette a try. Beautiful car, inside and out. Fast and fun to drive. My pet peeve with most American cars is the cheap materials used on the interiors. It's a little better than before, but there is still much room for improvement. On the value front, for the money spent I would have had to go back at least 2 years to buy a Porsche 911, which handles much better, has a much higher quality interior as well as fit and finish, and, imho, is just as beautiful. I'm happy I bought the vette, I'd rather own a new '15 C7 than a '12 911 for the same money. I would actually rate it 3 1/2 stars.
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Car of our dreams
The car is a pleasure to drive and ride in. Looking forward to warmer weather when we can put the top down. We are very happy with the purchase and the value received.
- Performance
- Comfort
huge Bang for the Buck
I spent over 25 years in the automobile business and know which cars are undervalued and will be sought after for years to come. This Corvette is absolutely a headturner in Torch Red with the top down. With over 400 horsepower tied into the 8 speed automatic transmission this road warrior can boast over 20 mpg and with the push of the foot can easily eat up most of the other 2 door sports car like a snack. this car in my opinion is one of the top buys out there whether new or used. Once you drive one you wont want to give the keys back . Life is to live go get yourself a moving classic. Lee
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Simply Outstanding.
Everything you’ve heard is true. The C7 is an awesome value in the luxury/sport segment. I traded a beautiful 6 speed 1992 C4 coupe that I enjoyed for many years. In some ways I miss the C4, it was fully capable, reliable, and a huge leap from the C3. The C7 has significantly improved handling, ride comfort, access/egress and control layout, making it really without peer at its price point. Where it lacks, especially the convertible, is trunk space, visibility, and the lack of blind spot monitoring or forward collision alert. These are serious omissions in an otherwise splendid sports car. Even so, the C7 is a remarkable achievement. It might be my last corvette, since manual transmissions are no longer available on the C8. A pity.
Sponsored cars related to the Corvette
Related Used 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner