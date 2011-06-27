Used 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Consumer Reviews

Could be better Kevin , 05/12/2016 Stingray 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) 14 of 15 people found this review helpful As an old 911 driver, I decided to finally forgive Government Motors, and give the corvette a try. Beautiful car, inside and out. Fast and fun to drive. My pet peeve with most American cars is the cheap materials used on the interiors. It's a little better than before, but there is still much room for improvement. On the value front, for the money spent I would have had to go back at least 2 years to buy a Porsche 911, which handles much better, has a much higher quality interior as well as fit and finish, and, imho, is just as beautiful. I'm happy I bought the vette, I'd rather own a new '15 C7 than a '12 911 for the same money. I would actually rate it 3 1/2 stars. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Car of our dreams John DiCostanzo , 03/15/2017 Stingray 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The car is a pleasure to drive and ride in. Looking forward to warmer weather when we can put the top down. We are very happy with the purchase and the value received. Performance Comfort Report Abuse

huge Bang for the Buck Lee , 11/14/2018 Stingray 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I spent over 25 years in the automobile business and know which cars are undervalued and will be sought after for years to come. This Corvette is absolutely a headturner in Torch Red with the top down. With over 400 horsepower tied into the 8 speed automatic transmission this road warrior can boast over 20 mpg and with the push of the foot can easily eat up most of the other 2 door sports car like a snack. this car in my opinion is one of the top buys out there whether new or used. Once you drive one you wont want to give the keys back . Life is to live go get yourself a moving classic. Lee Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse