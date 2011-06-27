  1. Home
Used 2012 Chevrolet Corvette GS Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Corvette
Overview
Starting MSRP
$56,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque424 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower430 hp @ 5900 rpm
Turning circle39 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Premium Equipment Groupyes
Dual Roof Packageyes
Preferred Equipment Groupyes
Base Equipment Groupyes
Equipment Groupyes
Chevrolet Centennial Special Editionyes
Grand Sport Heritage Packageyes
Battery Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Sun sensoryes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Titanium Gray Two-Tone Seats w/Embroideryyes
Blue Custom Leather Stitchingyes
Crossed Flag Embroidery on Headrestsyes
Crossed Flag Embroidery on Headrestyes
Cashmere Two-Tone Seats w/Embroideryyes
Yellow Custom Leather Stitchingyes
Red Custom Leather Stitchingyes
Red Two-Tone Seats w/Embroideryyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room37.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
Exterior Options
Transparent Removable Roof Panelyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Black Headlamp Color Overrideyes
Cyber Gray Fender Stripeyes
Customer Selectable VINyes
Blade Silver Metallic Headlamp Color Overrideyes
Color Combination Overrideyes
Pearl White Fender Stripeyes
Dark Gray Metallic Brake Calipersyes
Grand Sport Competition Gray Aluminum Wheelsyes
Yellow Brake Calipersyes
Light Silver Metallic Fender Stripeyes
Cyber Gray Metallic Headlamp Color Overrideyes
Black Grand Sport Fender Badgesyes
Victory Red Fender Stripeyes
Grand Sport Chrome Aluminum Wheelsyes
Red Brake Calipersyes
Full-Width ZR1-Style Spoileryes
Measurements
Front track63.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity22.4 cu.ft.
Length175.6 in.
Curb weight3311 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.34 cd.
Height48.7 in.
EPA interior volume74.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.7 in.
Width75.9 in.
Rear track62.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Velocity Yellow Tintcoat
  • Carbon Flash Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Arctic White
  • Blade Silver Metallic
  • Inferno Orange Metallic
  • Carlisle Blue Metallic
  • Supersonic Blue Metallic
  • Cyber Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Titanium, premium leather
  • Titanium Gray, premium leather
  • Red, premium leather
  • Ebony , premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Cashmere, premium leather
  • Cashmere, premium leather
  • Red, premium leather
  • Titanium Gray, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
P325/30R Z tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
19 x 12.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
