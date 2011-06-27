Used 2010 Chevrolet Corvette Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$48,930
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$48,930
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$48,930
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$48,930
Torque424 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower430 hp @ 5900 rpm
Turning circle39 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$48,930
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$48,930
Dual Roof Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$48,930
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$48,930
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$48,930
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$48,930
Coupe Premium Equipment Groupyes
Titanium Gray Two-Tone Seats w/Embroideryyes
Crossed Flag Embroidery on Headrestsyes
Base Equipment Groupyes
Coupe Equipment Groupyes
Cashmere Two-Tone Seats w/Embroideryyes
AM/FM Radio w/CD Player and DVD Navigationyes
AM/FM Radio w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changeryes
Coupe Preferred Equipment Groupyes
Red Two-Tone Seats w/Embroideryyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$48,930
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,930
Front head room37.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$48,930
Jetstream Blue Metallic Tintcoat Paintyes
Transparent Removable Roof Panelyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Competition Gray Aluminum Wheelsyes
Crystal Red Metallic Tintcoat Paintyes
Color Combination Overrideyes
Velocity Yellow Tintcoat Paintyes
Forged Chrome Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$48,930
Front track62.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity22.4 cu.ft.
Length174.6 in.
Curb weight3208 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.29 cd.
Height49.1 in.
EPA interior volume52.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.7 in.
Width72.6 in.
Rear track60.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$48,930
Exterior Colors
  • Velocity Yellow Tintcoat
  • Cyber Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Arctic White
  • Blade Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Red Metallic Tintcoat
  • Torch Red
  • Jetstream Blue Metallic Tintcoat
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Sienna, premium leather
  • Cashmere, premium leather
  • Ebony , premium leather
  • Red, premium leather
  • Red, premium leather
  • Dark Titanium, premium leather
  • Titanium Gray, premium leather
  • Titanium Gray, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$48,930
P285/35R Z tiresyes
19 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$48,930
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$48,930
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
