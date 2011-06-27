  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Corvette
  4. Used 2010 Chevrolet Corvette
  5. Used 2010 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2010 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 Corvette
5(75%)4(25%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
4 reviews
Write a review
See all Corvettes for sale
List Price Range
$34,999 - $35,495
Used Corvette for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2010 Corvette Grand Sport Convertable

Ryan, 05/28/2010
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

This is my second vette to own. The Grand Sport s quality is outstanding and the power rivals my friends Z06. He wishes he would have waited for the Grand Sport. Both the interior and the exterior quality are superior to my old 2007 vette. This vette's scary fast and stops on a dime. This Vette Rocks! Germany, France, and Italy, America now has a real contender.

Report Abuse

Awesome ride

Lloyd Bratton, 07/09/2016
GS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The car is in excellent condition.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Not what I thought

wallen, 07/30/2010
0 of 6 people found this review helpful

Didn't Actually buy the car, just drove it for a while. Great looking, with the fender flares, special GS striping, and big wheels. But the performance is very disappointing for the price. For a couple thousand more, you are at a ZO6, which is what this car imitates. Or you could drop the price 20k, and get a GT500, which has much more HP. My Trailblazer SS has less power, but jerks you to the back of your seat more when you floor it. Ride was also not as comfortable as my ZO6, which has a stiffer suspension. Also, Exhaust, which sounds really nice, sounds too electronic with how it only gets loud at around 3-4000 RPM. It is a good car, the price just needs to seriously be dropped

Report Abuse

Lookers

Looker, 04/14/2019
GS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Great fun to drive, still a head turner,just love the C6 stile and look!!!!

Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Corvettes for sale

Related Used 2010 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles