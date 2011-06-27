Used 2010 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Consumer Reviews
2010 Corvette Grand Sport Convertable
This is my second vette to own. The Grand Sport s quality is outstanding and the power rivals my friends Z06. He wishes he would have waited for the Grand Sport. Both the interior and the exterior quality are superior to my old 2007 vette. This vette's scary fast and stops on a dime. This Vette Rocks! Germany, France, and Italy, America now has a real contender.
Awesome ride
The car is in excellent condition.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Not what I thought
Didn't Actually buy the car, just drove it for a while. Great looking, with the fender flares, special GS striping, and big wheels. But the performance is very disappointing for the price. For a couple thousand more, you are at a ZO6, which is what this car imitates. Or you could drop the price 20k, and get a GT500, which has much more HP. My Trailblazer SS has less power, but jerks you to the back of your seat more when you floor it. Ride was also not as comfortable as my ZO6, which has a stiffer suspension. Also, Exhaust, which sounds really nice, sounds too electronic with how it only gets loud at around 3-4000 RPM. It is a good car, the price just needs to seriously be dropped
Lookers
Great fun to drive, still a head turner,just love the C6 stile and look!!!!
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Corvette
Related Used 2010 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner