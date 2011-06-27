Used 2010 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Consumer Reviews

This is my second vette to own. The Grand Sport s quality is outstanding and the power rivals my friends Z06. He wishes he would have waited for the Grand Sport. Both the interior and the exterior quality are superior to my old 2007 vette. This vette's scary fast and stops on a dime. This Vette Rocks! Germany, France, and Italy, America now has a real contender.

wallen , 07/30/2010

0 of 6 people found this review helpful

Didn't Actually buy the car, just drove it for a while. Great looking, with the fender flares, special GS striping, and big wheels. But the performance is very disappointing for the price. For a couple thousand more, you are at a ZO6, which is what this car imitates. Or you could drop the price 20k, and get a GT500, which has much more HP. My Trailblazer SS has less power, but jerks you to the back of your seat more when you floor it. Ride was also not as comfortable as my ZO6, which has a stiffer suspension. Also, Exhaust, which sounds really nice, sounds too electronic with how it only gets loud at around 3-4000 RPM. It is a good car, the price just needs to seriously be dropped