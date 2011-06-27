  1. Home
Used 2009 Chevrolet Corvette GT1 Championship Spec Ed Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$64,460
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$64,460
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$64,460
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$64,460
Torque424 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower436 hp @ 5900 rpm
Turning circle39 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$64,460
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$64,460
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$64,460
remote trunk releaseyes
leather trim on center consoleyes
leather trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
keyless ignitionyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$64,460
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$64,460
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$64,460
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front head room37.9 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room53.6 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$64,460
Front track62.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity22.4 cu.ft.
Length174.6 in.
Curb weight3217 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.29 cd.
Height49.0 in.
EPA interior volume52.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.7 in.
Width72.6 in.
Rear track60.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$64,460
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Velocity Yellow Tintcoat
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$64,460
chrome alloy wheelsyes
P285/35R Z tiresyes
19 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$64,460
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$64,460
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
