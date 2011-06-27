Used 2009 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Consumer Reviews

Excellent Vehicle AF_Ret , 10/14/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Took Museum delivery of 09 Atomic Orange convertible with 4LT, NPP, Z51, Auto, Nav system on 22 Sep. Drove back to So CA and it was the most confortable long distance ride of any car that I have owned. The 6 way power seats are extremely comfortable and exceeded my expectations. Handled like a dream on winding mountain roads. Could not believe the acceleration that this car has. Gas mileage better then expected, 26.6 MPG cross country and this included city, mountain and interstate driving during break in period. A great automobile. Report Abuse

Many improvements Bill48 , 12/12/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I had a 2005 Coupe and had a lot of trouble with it, mostly electronic. I also was not impressed with the noise when driving. The 09 has taken care of all these issues. It rides better and so much quieter that I can hear the radio at highway speed.

LUV My Vette orange09vette , 12/27/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Bought my Vette new in August '09. Drove it in '09 National Corvette Caravan to break-it-in. WONDERFUL experience. No problems with the Vette. Have had her almost five months now. Her acceleration is truly breath taking. Handling/maneuvering is remarkable. Styling turns heads. Vettes are unmistakable on the road when you see one. Waited most of my life to have one. Finally my dream comes true. These (C6 generation as well as C5's) are extremely well built. They are definitely keepers. I plan to keep mine and allow it to grow old right alongside me (now 49). Love my Vette. Its my pride and joy. Exhilaration does not adequately describe it.

WOW! Worth the Wait orange vette , 02/09/2010 0 of 0 people found this review helpful What a car. To find a different car that compares with the performance of this car would mean you would have to spend $150,000 dollars. The build quality is excellent. It is tight, no squeaks or rattles. It handles great. The acceleration is truly awesome, breath taking. This car is fun to drive. Styling turns head. Its very nice handling in town and a beast on the open road. My Vette has the NPP exhaust (dual-mode exhaust), Z51 Performance package, 6sp/man and 3LT pkg. Atomic Orange. The performance value of the Vette CANNOT be beat. It's a world class supercar. Hands down. And you will not have to spend world class price to own one. Lots of performance bang coupled with great styling. WOW