Used 2008 Chevrolet Corvette Indy 500 Pace Car Replica Consumer Reviews

5.0
1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Pace Car convertible

Steve bullard, 04/08/2017
Indy 500 Pace Car Replica 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I have had this car 3 yrs now and I love it. Gonna move up to a zo6 next year. Dependable, comfortable and always gets complements.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
