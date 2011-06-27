Used 2008 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Consumer Reviews

Chuck's Vette Chuck , 12/29/2017 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Great daily driver, low maintenance, low miles Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best Ever STAN ALEXANDER , 08/15/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have owned five Corvettes in my life, but my 2008 is the first new one I have had. In 2004 I bought a beautiful black 2002 convertible and I really loved it, then I began reading about the 2008 and the new engine, and I figured since I had just turned 60 I would by a new Corvette. I ordered a Crystal red convertible, ebony interior, dual mode exhaust and LT3 package. I have not been disappointed, it handles like a dream, it feels so tight and manageable and when you just step on the gas, not floor it, you are doing 70 before you know it, but the best part is that almost every time I take it out, strangers will stop and tell me that is the "best looking car I've ever seen". No problems.

2008 Corvette Convertible cleo299 , 03/24/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Amazing car - impressive acceleration and handling when driven hard. Smooth and quiet when driven soft. Surprisingly good fuel economy - 23-25 mpg. Good trunk space - even with the top down. Low cost insurance. Zero problems after 24K miles.

A lot of bang for your buck Mark Zink , 08/16/2016 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful A real eye catcher. Eight years old and still get compliments. Great acceleration. Remarkable gas mileage(20+) Never needed repairs. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value