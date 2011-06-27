  1. Home
Used 2008 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Consumer Reviews

5(72%)4(22%)3(0%)2(6%)1(0%)
4.6
18 reviews
Chuck's Vette

Chuck, 12/29/2017
2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
Great daily driver, low maintenance, low miles

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Best Ever

STAN ALEXANDER, 08/15/2008
I have owned five Corvettes in my life, but my 2008 is the first new one I have had. In 2004 I bought a beautiful black 2002 convertible and I really loved it, then I began reading about the 2008 and the new engine, and I figured since I had just turned 60 I would by a new Corvette. I ordered a Crystal red convertible, ebony interior, dual mode exhaust and LT3 package. I have not been disappointed, it handles like a dream, it feels so tight and manageable and when you just step on the gas, not floor it, you are doing 70 before you know it, but the best part is that almost every time I take it out, strangers will stop and tell me that is the "best looking car I've ever seen". No problems.

2008 Corvette Convertible

cleo299, 03/24/2010
Amazing car - impressive acceleration and handling when driven hard. Smooth and quiet when driven soft. Surprisingly good fuel economy - 23-25 mpg. Good trunk space - even with the top down. Low cost insurance. Zero problems after 24K miles.

A lot of bang for your buck

Mark Zink, 08/16/2016
2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
A real eye catcher. Eight years old and still get compliments. Great acceleration. Remarkable gas mileage(20+) Never needed repairs.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Just can't stop smiling

Still Smiling, 06/20/2008
I've been a fan of the Corvette as long as I remember, but this is my first one. Comparing it to anything else I've ever driven... well, I just can't. It outperforms them all in just about every way. Obviously, it is a sportscar and no one can deny it's performance (even not considering it's price). I shopped several european vehicles and looked at a couple of Asian models. The only thing close of US manufacturer's are the Viper (not civil enough for me) and the Cadillac, which is a heavier underpowered Corvette. Nothing compared. Acceleration is incredible, handling sublime, but what I'm most impressed with is the comfort. I'm 6'3" and feel comfortable enough to enjoy a 10 hr trip

