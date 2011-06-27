Used 2007 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Consumer Reviews
Traded UP
Owned a 1993 Corvette and I really liked it. The ride was a little harsh but it was fun to drive. I never liked the style after 1996. When the C6 cam out I went to look at them and I liked the style and the horsepower.The interior was better,with better design. After 2 years of research I decided to buy my 2007 Corvette. I glad that I did. After owning it 5 months, I feel that I can say that the ride is smooth,its like driving a regular car. The only options that I order were the chrome wheels,3LT,automatic trans and monterey red. If you really enjoy a well built and fast sports car this is it. Make sure you take it for a test ride before purchasing. ,
America has arrived
I was never a Corvette fan, until the arrival of the C6. The new covered head lights, and smaller cleaner looks caught my eye, along with a more reasonable price tag than other cars I was considering. I could not be more happy with this car. It rides better than my friend's Carrera S at half the price. The engine pulls from a 1000 rpm's in any gear. Phenomenol braking and superb handling, and it looks right at home next to Gallardos and F430s. The overall fun for the money factor of this car is unequaled. America has arrived at the party. This vehicle is finally a world class competitor in the sports car arena.
Wow - Outstanding
Just bought this car 2 months ago and now have 800 miles. This car is everything you have read about it. Excellent performance, accleration, comfort, and economical for a sports car. Name another 400hp car that gets 28 mpg on the highway, 0-60 in under 5 seconds, and is very comfortable as a daily driver and on the highway. Monterey Red with cashmere interior and polished aluminun wheels looks great! I got the 6-speed which is a blast to drive. XM radio with Bose stereo sound great as well. Rear luggage can easily stow 2 sets of golf clubs with room for the removable top. Very quiet on the highway on most surfaces. The run flat tires are a bit noisy on concrete.
10 years and still love it
This car is amazing. I am a long time owner of imports, mostly Porsches, Alfas, BMW... I intentionally bought a base model 1LT because I wanted the fewest things that could go wrong. I simply wasn't ready to buy any American car with all the accessories and options. My worries were for naught. I've driven the car for 35K miles on long trips and day trips. I'm retired so I don't drive it to work. The car has been virtually trouble free and the maintenance costs are quite low. Usually just an oil change annually ($100 prox) I do have all the fluids changed every 5 years even though the mileage was still quite low. ($800 but I've figured how how to get it done for a lot less) The manual transmission is fun and precise. It's in character with the car and my driving style. Seats are comfortable enough to drive for 4 or 5 hours without fatigue or other issues. I've never wanted for any of the options that come with higher trim levels. Base radio/CD works just fine, even the base model comes with power windows, brakes, stability control, etc. I still had a fair amount of trad left on the OEM tires, but replaced them after 8 years just because of age. Replaced them with Michelin Pilot Sport All Season run flats. So far, so good. Much quieter than oem Goodyears. I'd consider a brand new Corvette but can't see any reason to get rid of this one.
Awesome!
I traded my C5 convertible for a C6 coupe after a visit to the assembly plant in Bowling Green. We saw the plant on Monday, I was behind the wheel Tuesday afternoon. The ride is improved over the C5, which was pretty good already. Apply throttle and prepare to launch. The controls are easy to use. Fit and finish are impressive. We bought every option possible and enjoy each one of them. My hardest decision each day is to pick between the painted roof or the tinted one. What the heck, some days we go topless.
