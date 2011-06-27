Used 2007 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Consumer Reviews

What a nice car overall! The build quality is on par with my wife's MB SLK. Interior could be a little nicer as there's too much plastic. I ordered the magnetic suspension which should be on all these. The satellite nav is a must as it adds a touch of luxury to an otherwise plain-jane dashboard. GM really needs to fix this on a $65K car.

ccrvtt , 06/20/2017 2dr Convertible (6.0L 8cyl 6M)

Edmunds requested an update on my review of my 2007 Corvette convertible. I've owned it for 3 years now and driven approximately 12,000 miles. It currently has about 46,000 on the clock. First the bad: The convertible top cylinder malfunctioned necessitating a $1,200 repair at my friendly Chevy dealer; the replacement Michelin run-flat tires are in need of replacement on the rears (I believe this is the second set) which doesn't bother me too much since they are noisy and ride fairly roughly; the clock no longer functions - something to do with GPS satellites having a 7-year clock lifespan - at any rate the programmers who set all this up no longer work for the GM supplier/nobody knows how to fix it/wear a wristwatch/etc.; the memory seat & wheel system is developing early-onset dementia. The Good: No other car looks as good on the road; it's fast if you want fast and smooth if you want smooth; the finish and interior are holding up nicely; there is nothing to compare with driving a convertible; my wife still likes it for date nights; the engine has not skipped a beat and gets good mileage. I hope to keep this car as long as I am able and would only replace it with a C7 convertible.