Used 2007 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Consumer Reviews
68 Vett When we got married 07 Vett 40 yrs later
Buy a Battery Tender , GM Should have had one on the car , The Key fob is kind of funky , Garage door openers , Cell Phones , Sent in to the Twilight Zone , Other than that Its a Great Car , I am 6ft 3 , a lot of leg room , 68 vette was 1/4 mile fast ,07 is fast and quick as Far as You want to GO !
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Vette Conv.
What a nice car overall! The build quality is on par with my wife's MB SLK. Interior could be a little nicer as there's too much plastic. I ordered the magnetic suspension which should be on all these. The satellite nav is a must as it adds a touch of luxury to an otherwise plain-jane dashboard. GM really needs to fix this on a $65K car.
Better as time passes
Edmunds requested an update on my review of my 2007 Corvette convertible. I've owned it for 3 years now and driven approximately 12,000 miles. It currently has about 46,000 on the clock. First the bad: The convertible top cylinder malfunctioned necessitating a $1,200 repair at my friendly Chevy dealer; the replacement Michelin run-flat tires are in need of replacement on the rears (I believe this is the second set) which doesn't bother me too much since they are noisy and ride fairly roughly; the clock no longer functions - something to do with GPS satellites having a 7-year clock lifespan - at any rate the programmers who set all this up no longer work for the GM supplier/nobody knows how to fix it/wear a wristwatch/etc.; the memory seat & wheel system is developing early-onset dementia. The Good: No other car looks as good on the road; it's fast if you want fast and smooth if you want smooth; the finish and interior are holding up nicely; there is nothing to compare with driving a convertible; my wife still likes it for date nights; the engine has not skipped a beat and gets good mileage. I hope to keep this car as long as I am able and would only replace it with a C7 convertible.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Little red Corvette
I have only had this vehicle for one month. Performance is excellent. Same for Bose audio. It seems to get ok mileage. No issues so far.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
07 Convertible
Love the car. Wanted one since I was a kid. Montery Red gets loads of compliments. Not my everyday drive so everytime I get in it's special.
Sponsored cars related to the Corvette
Related Used 2007 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner