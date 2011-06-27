  1. Home
Used 2007 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Consumer Reviews

18 reviews
68 Vett When we got married 07 Vett 40 yrs later

Anthony, 08/10/2015
2dr Convertible (6.0L 8cyl 6M)
Buy a Battery Tender , GM Should have had one on the car , The Key fob is kind of funky , Garage door openers , Cell Phones , Sent in to the Twilight Zone , Other than that Its a Great Car , I am 6ft 3 , a lot of leg room , 68 vette was 1/4 mile fast ,07 is fast and quick as Far as You want to GO !

Vette Conv.

Jeff in Key West, 11/21/2006
What a nice car overall! The build quality is on par with my wife's MB SLK. Interior could be a little nicer as there's too much plastic. I ordered the magnetic suspension which should be on all these. The satellite nav is a must as it adds a touch of luxury to an otherwise plain-jane dashboard. GM really needs to fix this on a $65K car.

Better as time passes

ccrvtt, 06/20/2017
2dr Convertible (6.0L 8cyl 6M)
Edmunds requested an update on my review of my 2007 Corvette convertible. I've owned it for 3 years now and driven approximately 12,000 miles. It currently has about 46,000 on the clock. First the bad: The convertible top cylinder malfunctioned necessitating a $1,200 repair at my friendly Chevy dealer; the replacement Michelin run-flat tires are in need of replacement on the rears (I believe this is the second set) which doesn't bother me too much since they are noisy and ride fairly roughly; the clock no longer functions - something to do with GPS satellites having a 7-year clock lifespan - at any rate the programmers who set all this up no longer work for the GM supplier/nobody knows how to fix it/wear a wristwatch/etc.; the memory seat & wheel system is developing early-onset dementia. The Good: No other car looks as good on the road; it's fast if you want fast and smooth if you want smooth; the finish and interior are holding up nicely; there is nothing to compare with driving a convertible; my wife still likes it for date nights; the engine has not skipped a beat and gets good mileage. I hope to keep this car as long as I am able and would only replace it with a C7 convertible.

Little red Corvette

John Hoyng, 06/19/2018
2dr Convertible (6.0L 8cyl 6M)
I have only had this vehicle for one month. Performance is excellent. Same for Bose audio. It seems to get ok mileage. No issues so far.

07 Convertible

Dave L., 09/14/2008
Love the car. Wanted one since I was a kid. Montery Red gets loads of compliments. Not my everyday drive so everytime I get in it's special.

