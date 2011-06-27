Used 2006 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Consumer Reviews
Power for the Daily Drive
Car has had no problems other than the removable roof panel that GM replaced at no charge. The car gets abour 23 mpg in the city and 31 mpg on the freeway with comfort, power, and style. It has handled the dust and heat of the Arizona summers (the A?C works very quickly even in 110 degrees). Great daily driver.
My honest opinion of this car
I've owned this car for 4 months now and I'm very happy with this car.The power of the LS2 brings tears to my eyes.A definite eye catcher on the roads.Has many options that other performance cars just don't have.I have the fully loaded LT3 pkg w/select ride 6spd paddleshift.With the select ride switched between tour/sport it really doesn't fell any different.The heated seats are never used because the climate controls work so good.The bose system sounds so good and I'm very happy with the center control lay out. If I were to purchase another corvette I would get a 6spd manual transmission,opt out of the select ride and heated seats.
2006 Z51 Corvette Coupe
Picked this up used. Was a NCM delivery. Very clean and still like new. I love everything about this fine piece of Americana. I have been waiting a decade to get this vehicle and now could not be happier. I love the torque, HP, fit and finish, HUD and on and on. I highly encourage you to get one if you can.
Wow! This must be what love feels like.
This is the nicest car I have ever owned. Prices are right and the performance is awsome. I have the 3LT and Z51 option plus NAV so the interior, in my opinion, is fantastic especially considering that this car is not your mother's luxury sedan. This car is about speed - hot, nasty, speed. After about 25 seconds at full throttle, your heart will be pounding in your chest, you'll be giggling like a maniac, and you'll be smiling so hard your face will actually hurt. My advice to you should you buy this car: respect the power always always always; get a really good radar detector. Check out the procharger supercharger. Yikes.
Only 1 Regret...
can't afford the ZR1... yet. i've had the car for over 3 years and approaching 50K miles and aside from the noisy roof, clutch pack replacement for the "diff," leaking water pump and dead battery - all taken care of during the warranty period - this car is solid as a rock! It's my DD - still enjoy driving it as well as looking at it in the garage.
Sponsored cars related to the Corvette
Related Used 2006 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner