Used 2006 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Consumer Reviews

Power for the Daily Drive deacon , 04/26/2008 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Car has had no problems other than the removable roof panel that GM replaced at no charge. The car gets abour 23 mpg in the city and 31 mpg on the freeway with comfort, power, and style. It has handled the dust and heat of the Arizona summers (the A?C works very quickly even in 110 degrees). Great daily driver.

My honest opinion of this car nomorefords , 01/10/2010 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I've owned this car for 4 months now and I'm very happy with this car.The power of the LS2 brings tears to my eyes.A definite eye catcher on the roads.Has many options that other performance cars just don't have.I have the fully loaded LT3 pkg w/select ride 6spd paddleshift.With the select ride switched between tour/sport it really doesn't fell any different.The heated seats are never used because the climate controls work so good.The bose system sounds so good and I'm very happy with the center control lay out. If I were to purchase another corvette I would get a 6spd manual transmission,opt out of the select ride and heated seats.

2006 Z51 Corvette Coupe Rhuland , 03/29/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Picked this up used. Was a NCM delivery. Very clean and still like new. I love everything about this fine piece of Americana. I have been waiting a decade to get this vehicle and now could not be happier. I love the torque, HP, fit and finish, HUD and on and on. I highly encourage you to get one if you can.

Wow! This must be what love feels like. RC1 , 03/09/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This is the nicest car I have ever owned. Prices are right and the performance is awsome. I have the 3LT and Z51 option plus NAV so the interior, in my opinion, is fantastic especially considering that this car is not your mother's luxury sedan. This car is about speed - hot, nasty, speed. After about 25 seconds at full throttle, your heart will be pounding in your chest, you'll be giggling like a maniac, and you'll be smiling so hard your face will actually hurt. My advice to you should you buy this car: respect the power always always always; get a really good radar detector. Check out the procharger supercharger. Yikes.