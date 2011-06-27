  1. Home
Used 2006 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Consumer Reviews

4.9
28 reviews
Great Buy! New or Used!

TK, 04/26/2010
22 of 22 people found this review helpful

Bought a 2006 C6 Convertible used with 45k miles. Love driving this car more and more every time I take her out. Acceleration is very strong and handling is great. The power of this car should be respected but at the same time it is a wonderful daily driver that does not jerk you around. Ride quality is much better than expected but I can do without the noise from the Navigation system; it sounds like a DVD / CD is constantly adjusting. Great over all value!

Dream Drive

powrcat, 08/26/2006
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

Baseball, hotdogs, apple pie, and Chevrolet! I love my Victory Red '06 Z-51 Convertible. I wash it, dry it, and could stare at it for hours. I have owned an M3, SL500, CLK55 AMG, and this Vette is by far the best of them all. It really is an American dream. I will own this car forever.

Best car ever

new vett owner, 10/17/2005
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This car goes above and beyond its reputation. It is fun to drive and has surprisingly good gas mileage when cruising on the highway. Contrary to critics, the interior is very nice in my opinion. The '06 handles much better than the '05.

Awesome C6

Keith Flores, 02/07/2019
2dr Convertible (6.0L 8cyl 6M)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Look for a car with the packages that you want. Don't settle or compromise for something you don't want or need. Wait for the right car to come along. This car has everything that I was looking for. One owner, Low miles, Vehicle history, Convertible, Automatic, Navigation and especially color combination. This car runs, looks and smells brand new. Perfect.

What A Car!

Jim, 06/19/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I've had my Vette for about six weeks now. All I can say is this is one fine roadster. The power is intoxicating. The handling and ride are exceptional with the F55 suspension. I've had two Honda S2000 roadsters prior to this and there's no comparison. The combination of performance and comfort completely eclipse the Honda. If you're looking for a "toy" I don't believe there are many better choices than this car. Especially, when one factors in the cost to performance ratio. Cheverolet has to have produced one of the best values in this market segment.

