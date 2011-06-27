Used 2005 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Consumer Reviews
Do it now.....
If you've been waiting to buy one of these, do it now. The new C7 version will probably be smaller (maybe even a V6?), probably have less HP and will be a completely different vehicle. This car is a screamer. It will literally "snap" your head back with its' acceleration. Roadabilitly is sharp, handling is precise and once you get on the fwy. mileage is more than acceptable (22mpg). The runflat GY tires make the ride a little stiff but you can replace those. All the other option packages are nice. Maintenance is a bit more cumbersome and expensive (needs synthetic oil and a special filter) but manageable. This car can be used as an every-day driver.
Love it, but have some faults
I love my Vette. It gets great fuel mileage, but cranks too. I did have issues and had to go to Better Business Bureau to resolve. Sound system/clock faults. heads up display distorted ,back glass distorted. Putting that aside, this car is a gas, and I will never sell or trade it. None of the faults ,by BBB findings could be corrected, but I'll never give her up!
Go ahead, buy one!
One of the finest vehicles I have ever owned. Blindingly fast, comfortable to drive every day and immediately recognizable. It drives like a commuter (overall 22 mpg - from 400 HP???) and performs like an exotic. Mine is silver (exterior) and black leather (interior). Loaded with all the goodies (you've got to get the Z51 handling pkg & the Bose stereo). Have had it for about 6 months/5K miles and it has been extremely reliable. I did purchase a GM/Vette extended warranty, just in case (got a great deal on it too). I have the automatic (5spd) and the only thing I would have done differently would have been to get the 6 spd. manual.
Smuuuuve
Been desiring to own this car since my teen years. Was suppose to be my 50th B'day present, I could not wait another 2 years. I have owned many cars/sport cars, this car is the cream of the crop. I find reasons to drive it. Much fun to drive! I knew that I wanted to own this car, but I did not want to purchase it brand new. This '05 C6 is a very fine car, very happy with my decision. I think my wife enjoys being on the passenger side just as much as I enjoy driving. Its been well worth the wait.
No Door Handles
Driving this car is like no other experience in the world
