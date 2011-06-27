Used 2005 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Consumer Reviews
More than you can imagine
This is the only car on the planet that you can : drive all day, do a 12 second quarter mile, put on a road course and go 185 mph, gets 25 mpg city/country, top down then put on a tux and take your wife dancing, all in the same day in the same car. This is the greatest car ever built for the money and it is unlikely that it will ever be equaled again. If you don't love this car, you are not human.
Dream Car
I bought my Vette 6 months ago, November 5th 2011. I have always wanted a Vette Convertible since I was a 6 year old boy and my brother gave me one as a toy! The car is a blast to drive, loads of power, will take a curve like she is on rails and makes me smile the whole time. The seats are not the best for comfort, the ride is a bit harsh over rough roads and the 6 speed manual takes some getting used too ( Still getting use to it!). But hey, did I say it's a Corvette? And, people always stop me and say, "Beautiful car!" Long distances are a bit of a challenge on the ole bum, but at least its a Corvette!
I love this car too much
I've owned the car for 2.5 years. I still absolutely love the car but it's had its fair share of small problems. They're all minor but it's still annoying. I guess this is what I get for buying a first year model. Issues I've had: AC squeal, seat memory issue, power top latch issue, broken clutch spring for pedal. All the issues have been fixed and well, I still love the car. Engine and transmission are bulletproof.
mid life crisis at 62
I have owned sports cars since I was 18 but never a vette ! 280 and 350 Z's several mr2 's miata's. Trans am's, Firebirds and others. The vette is different !It just gets attention. Ive only had it just over 2 weeks, but more people have came up to me than any car Ive owned Still in my learning curve on the driving but getting there quick.
poor quality/great looking
This car self destructs right before your eyes, after 90000 everything goes, power steering, windows, heads up display, radio, gas gauge, oil gauge,headlights turn opaque...So far I am at about $6000 in repairs, Don't even think of going to a Chevy Dealer.
