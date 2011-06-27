  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Corvette
  4. Used 2004 Chevrolet Corvette
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2004 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Corvette
Overview
Starting MSRP
$52,185
See Corvette Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG20
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$52,185
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$52,185
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306/468 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$52,185
Torque400 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower405 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle40.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$52,185
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$52,185
Bose premium brand speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$52,185
remote trunk releaseyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$52,185
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$52,185
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$52,185
Front head room37.8 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.2 in.
leatheryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$52,185
Front track62.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.3 cu.ft.
Length179.7 in.
Curb weight3116 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.3 cu.ft.
Height47.7 in.
Wheel base104.5 in.
Width73.6 in.
Rear track62.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$52,185
Exterior Colors
  • Machine Silver
  • Black
  • Torch Red
  • Millennium Yellow
  • LeMans Blue
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Black/Torch Red
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$52,185
P295/35R Z tiresyes
18 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$52,185
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$52,185
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Corvette Inventory

Related Used 2004 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles