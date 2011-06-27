Used 2004 Chevrolet Corvette Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2004 Corvette
Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,835
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$43,835
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$43,835
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288/414 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$43,835
Torque360 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower350 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle40.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$43,835
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$43,835
Bose premium brand speakersyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$43,835
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
retained accessory poweryes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$43,835
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$43,835
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,835
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front leg room42.7 in.
leatheryes
Front head room37.9 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.2 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$43,835
Front track61.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity24.8 cu.ft.
Length179.7 in.
Curb weight3214 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.8 cu.ft.
Height47.7 in.
Wheel base104.5 in.
Width73.6 in.
Rear track62 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$43,835
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic White
  • Machine Silver
  • Magnetic Red Metallic II
  • Black
  • Torch Red
  • Millennium Yellow
  • Medium Spiral Gray Metallic
  • LeMans Blue
Interior Colors
  • Shale
  • Black
  • Light Oak
  • Torch Red
  • Light Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$43,835
18 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
P275/40R Z tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$43,835
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$43,835
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
