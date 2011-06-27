Used 2004 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Consumer Reviews
I love my 04 Vette
I have drove older Corvettes. I was amazed at the ride of this 04 Corvette. The more I drive this car, the more I love it. Power is awesome, ride is awesome, gas mileage is awesome. I never would have thought I would like this car so much.
- Performance
- Value
Why didn't I buy one sooner???
I have always wanted one,"Why did I wait so Long?" this is by far the most exciting investment I have ever made! The wife and I had been discussing the idea of buying one and she kept putting me off, she went out of town for the weekend:) you guessed it! I went out and bought the car of my dreams!still married! she actually really likes to drive it herself. I have absolutely no complaints except not enough pretty days to take the top off and just drive! since my purchase it seems like I have found a new group of friends, they all own Corvettes and like to hang out and cruise.
Great car, fun to drive
We have had our 04 Coupe for over a year. It runs great, looks new, and has never had a mechanical flaw since we owned it It is a show winner, having won "best in class" at a recent car show. We belong to Myrtle Beach Car Club and enjoy the events, shows, and cruises. It has plenty of power and gets about 23 to 23 mpg on trips. Great car overall.
My First Corvette at 64!
Have wanted a Corvette since I was 15 years old. At 64, I just bought my first Corvette, 2004 Coupe with only 31,000 miles. I took it in for a check up and they said it was in great shape. Dealer told me it was owned by a Pastor's wife, garage kept and traded in for a $100,000 Jaguar! I kid you not! It is so fun to drive, acceleration is great, and handles well. The seats are very comfortable. The only think I had to replace was a cracked Bezel on driver's side. I couldn't be happier. I like that this was the last year of the C5. This Corvette gets better gas mileage than my 2003 Ford Ranger with a 6 cylinder in it!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
My first real vette.
Bought my 2004 used, 36000 miles. It really is a 2 seat luxury car. I had a 1970 and 1973 corvette. Nothing but trouble. This car is a real pleasure to drive. Both my wife and I find riding in the vette to be as comfortable as our family car. Great acceleration when needed. Comfortable ride and easy to handle. No regrets.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Corvette
Related Used 2004 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner