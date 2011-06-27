Used 2004 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Consumer Reviews

I love my 04 Vette johng , 04/24/2018 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 4A) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I have drove older Corvettes. I was amazed at the ride of this 04 Corvette. The more I drive this car, the more I love it. Power is awesome, ride is awesome, gas mileage is awesome. I never would have thought I would like this car so much. Performance Value Report Abuse

Why didn't I buy one sooner??? safetyman , 01/26/2010 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I have always wanted one,"Why did I wait so Long?" this is by far the most exciting investment I have ever made! The wife and I had been discussing the idea of buying one and she kept putting me off, she went out of town for the weekend:) you guessed it! I went out and bought the car of my dreams!still married! she actually really likes to drive it herself. I have absolutely no complaints except not enough pretty days to take the top off and just drive! since my purchase it seems like I have found a new group of friends, they all own Corvettes and like to hang out and cruise.

Great car, fun to drive roger , 08/07/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful We have had our 04 Coupe for over a year. It runs great, looks new, and has never had a mechanical flaw since we owned it It is a show winner, having won "best in class" at a recent car show. We belong to Myrtle Beach Car Club and enjoy the events, shows, and cruises. It has plenty of power and gets about 23 to 23 mpg on trips. Great car overall.

My First Corvette at 64! Mark R. , 10/03/2017 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 4A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Have wanted a Corvette since I was 15 years old. At 64, I just bought my first Corvette, 2004 Coupe with only 31,000 miles. I took it in for a check up and they said it was in great shape. Dealer told me it was owned by a Pastor's wife, garage kept and traded in for a $100,000 Jaguar! I kid you not! It is so fun to drive, acceleration is great, and handles well. The seats are very comfortable. The only think I had to replace was a cracked Bezel on driver's side. I couldn't be happier. I like that this was the last year of the C5. This Corvette gets better gas mileage than my 2003 Ford Ranger with a 6 cylinder in it! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value