Used 2004 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Consumer Reviews
Traded Down to a 2004 for Comfort
Since July 1997 I have owned 13 C5 Corvettes (all new) and 1 C6 (2007 new). Problem was I bought the C6 Corvette site unseen (never sat in one). I'm 6'3" and 280lbs and my knees were against the dash. The 3" they took away from it did make a difference. I was lucky though. Found a dealer willing to swap me my 2007 for a 2004 plus a fair amount of money. I'm a happy camper again. Plenty of comfort and all the fun of driving a Corvette. I really don't miss any of the new features in the C6 that I had for 3 months. I never used the Nav system. Be sure to "test drive" your new car BEFORE purchasing. I was lucky. Didn't lose a lot of money for my mistake.
Gota love it
I have owned three vettes, 74, 84 and now the 04. Each one has improved in all areas of performance and comfort. Took round trip from New England to Bowling Green, toured factory and NCM averaged 30MPG for 3500 miles and loved the trip. Best by far of any vette I've owned, lots of top down fun
Great American Car
This is my first Corvette. I am over 60 years old. This is just the right age to get a critter like this! My Mag Red convertible has all the vim and vigor you'd expect from a C5, and with more than 50,000 miles on it, it has lost nothing. I decided on the 04 C5 because it is the last of the generation you know, long and sleek with all of the bugs worked out! This car's acceleration will snap you back into your seat and give you the sense of a fighter pilot's thrill.
2004 Corvette Convertible
My 04 Corvette Convertible came with chrome aluminum wheels, magnetic suspension, memory seats, head up display and 18K miles on it, The C5 Corvettes are about 1 inch lower and 3 inches longer than the C6 Corvettes. Riding over speed bumps is a problem as well as parking up to concrete slabs. The C5 is lighter than the C6, because the engine is smaller (5.7 liter vs. 6.0 and 6.2 liter). The LS1 engine is more reliable than the LS2, but no match for the LS3. Got a dealership window sticker from the Corvette Museum. List price 55K.
My Second Corvette
What's not to love!!! I had a '98 T top and traded it in on this 2004. This one is a six speed manual, Spiral Grey with a black convertable top. The top is manual, not power, but easy to put down and back up. The car is much faster than the '98 was and it is a real head turner. The tires are run flats and I have used that feature only once, but was very glad I had it. For those of us "GIRLS" that are looking to drive this magnificent machine, run flat tires let you go up to 50 miles on a flat tire to get help. The heads up display is awesome! Watching your speed right in the windshield! What a rush and you don't take your eyes off the road. That's a real plus!!
