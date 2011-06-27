Used 2003 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Consumer Reviews
50th Anniversary Vet
Fabulous sports car. Seldom a day goes by without someone stopping me to comment on it. However there are days I would like to just get in my car and run to the convenience store without make-up or my hair done. This car draws so much attention that you can't do that.. This is not my weekend car. I drive it to work daily. People I have never met before say "How's the vet"? It's so fast, roomy and the heads up display is nice. The warning lights for tire pressure, fuel and low washer fluid are a definite plus. We test drove nearly every sports car on the market, including Mercedes. My husband is very "healthy". The 2003 Vet is the only car that my husband could sit in comfortably.
A Car With a Soul
This is my first Corvette, so I had high expectations for it. The experience has exceeded the expectations. It's a beautiful, sexy and comfortable car, and I'm glad I did it.
50th Anniversary Corvette
Impeccable performance and sterling appearance. The anniversary red paint projects a dazzling sparkle when in the sunlight and nicely augmented by the champaigne coloured wheels.
FIRST C-5
My 5th VETTE. This C-5 is truly the best one so far. Could use some interior redesign moving forward. Was able to squeeze 26.9 MPG at 75 MPH while on cruise. Very tight car so far. Like everyone else has noted, tire/road noise must be reduced in future years. Not very much to complain about yet, and I feel it will remain that way in the years to come. I sure hope GM stays in the game and continues to manufacture CORVETTES forever.
save your cash
Bought it new in 2003, garaged every winter, low millage, excellent maintenance and body care, Moved to Florida and now on the 3rd A/C compressor, had to replace the dash light for the fan indcator and the ABS Brake control modular, the battery , tires twice and I'm not a hard driver, windows leak air and water,The interior noise from the tires is one of the more madding defects in the car, Can't hear the radio or the person in the passenger seat on the HWY. I have only taken thru 1 car wash and got wet, running lights have burnt the plastic housing they are in and I replacethe blubs every other month. was my dream car, I would rather drive my truck w 288,000 mile
