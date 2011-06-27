  1. Home
Used 2003 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2003 Corvette
4.9
42 reviews
2003 Corvette Convertible

Gary M Ciborowski, 06/25/2008
23 of 23 people found this review helpful

Car is surprisingly comfortable to drive having come a long way from the Corvettes of the 70s and 80s. Fit and finish on my car, purchased used, is superb. Panel spacing is uniform from fender to hood to door. Doors close with solid definition. Manual top folds easily and is easy to operate without assistance. So far, rattle free. The leather seats fit me very well: the seat is just the right length and width. The seatback supports the entire length of my back with no hard spots. Power adjustments include lumbar support and this 50th Anniversary Edition has the memory option, so once you set the seat, wheel and radio preferences, they all return once you start the car.

Buying a used Corvette

crusinlou, 02/05/2010
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

Since I have not had this car that long I can only tell you that be aware that there is a shift from 1st to 3rd on the manual if you take off at low rpm's this is to give you better gas mileage.

Great car, fun to drive

FredF, 09/04/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Incredible performance, great feel, and perfect cornering. With the new F55 Magnetic ride control this car has a smoother ride, bumps are 10x smoother than the F45 or other high performance suspensions. You get a tight ride, but the computer response with the magnetic shocks make it perfect! The heads up display is a must! This car can stop as fast as it can acelerate, FAST! Very happy with my vette!

Just asking

The Gent, 05/06/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

can't say enough about the car. when I first bought it I was trying to find something the matter,I couldn't,so I just decided to enjoy it instead!!!

Are you kidding me???

David Long, 12/18/2005
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Are you kidding me? I cannot believe what a superb car the Corvette has become. My yellow, six speed, convertible does everything well. It is unbelieveably powerful, stable, comfortable, forgiving and just plan the most fun I've ever had driving a car. This is my third Corvette. I loved my '64' and my '85', but this C5 is over the top for the sheer joy of driving. Oh Nellie... What must the ZO6 be like?

