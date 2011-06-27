Used 2003 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Consumer Reviews

2003 Corvette Convertible Gary M Ciborowski , 06/25/2008 23 of 23 people found this review helpful Car is surprisingly comfortable to drive having come a long way from the Corvettes of the 70s and 80s. Fit and finish on my car, purchased used, is superb. Panel spacing is uniform from fender to hood to door. Doors close with solid definition. Manual top folds easily and is easy to operate without assistance. So far, rattle free. The leather seats fit me very well: the seat is just the right length and width. The seatback supports the entire length of my back with no hard spots. Power adjustments include lumbar support and this 50th Anniversary Edition has the memory option, so once you set the seat, wheel and radio preferences, they all return once you start the car. Report Abuse

Buying a used Corvette crusinlou , 02/05/2010 10 of 11 people found this review helpful Since I have not had this car that long I can only tell you that be aware that there is a shift from 1st to 3rd on the manual if you take off at low rpm's this is to give you better gas mileage.

Great car, fun to drive FredF , 09/04/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Incredible performance, great feel, and perfect cornering. With the new F55 Magnetic ride control this car has a smoother ride, bumps are 10x smoother than the F45 or other high performance suspensions. You get a tight ride, but the computer response with the magnetic shocks make it perfect! The heads up display is a must! This car can stop as fast as it can acelerate, FAST! Very happy with my vette!

Just asking The Gent , 05/06/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful can't say enough about the car. when I first bought it I was trying to find something the matter,I couldn't,so I just decided to enjoy it instead!!!