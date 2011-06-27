Used 2002 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Consumer Reviews

Z06 Robert , 07/30/2015 2dr Convertible (5.7L 8cyl 4A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful It's a good sport car, it's fast and fun. Interior is chintzy. Center console indents easily and stays that way when you rest you arm on it. Oil pressure gauge failed. Shifter top piece barely stays on. Valve spring shattered due to tcsb which lead to an O2 and catalytic converter failure. $2500 it ran fine. (42,000 miles) It made a weird squealing noise under acceleration shortly afterwards, steering box was leaking. $1000 it ran fine. (44,000 miles) Computer malfunction caused my battery and alternator to fry. $500 ran weird. Next day steering wheel locked up for no apparent reason, towed to dealership that would re-fix faulty recall repair, only dealership in my area that was honest enough to agree it was a recall. $0 ran fine. (54,000 miles) A week after this my car started leaking oil and threw a P0420 code, about $2000 later, I sold it. It was a fun car, but I would recommend getting something a little lower maintenance. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Mid Life Toy proper , 08/26/2014 12 of 13 people found this review helpful Always wanted a Corvette, almost bought a 1995 with 50K but it was beat and abused. Found this 2002 Convertible, good price, low mileage. Fell in love almost immediately. Great Looks and acceleration, a real classy looking sportscar. For a car 12 years old it looks better than most cars its age. Everything works inside. Noticed some wear on the outside edge of the drivers seat due no doubt to how you have to get in and out of this low slung beauty. Engine runs smooth and flawlessly on the highway. Headlights could be brighter as well as the daylight running lights but all in all this is a great car.

I love by Electron Blue, white top Vette blueberry , 10/10/2007 7 of 8 people found this review helpful This car is freedom. I bought it to use in parades as well as have the time of my life at 66. The car handles like a dream, the top is a no brainer and easy to get down. Lots of trunk room for a sports car. And does it get the comments!

NHLFAN S. Versluis , 04/15/2018 2dr Convertible (5.7L 8cyl 4A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Run flat tires sizes for this vehicle are difficult to find when replacing tires. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value