Used 2001 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Consumer Reviews
2001 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
I bought this car new, and it has been the most trouble free car that I have ever owned. I had to replace one sensor in the 46,000 miles that I have owned it. It is also extremely comfortable on long trips. My wife and I recently took it on a 4,600 mile, 3 week trip and as always, extremely reliable. It also had adequate trunk space. I couldn't possibly ask for a more relaible car.
I love this car!
This is my first time owning a Corvette. It's everything I thought it would be. It's fast and handles really nice. I love the feel of the road coming thru the steering wheel.
2001 Z06
This is my second Corvette. It was purchased used, I'm the 2nd owner. This is an amazing car, the performance and handling are outstanding. I've added a hurst shifter Stinger air intake and B&B exhaust. Now its even more fun. The mileage is amazing as long as you can keep your foot out of it. It is a head turner, looks blazing fast just sitting.
After all these years!
I am sure glad my wife let me buy this car four years ago. If ever you need a little pick-me-up the Corvette Z06 will definitely do the trick. I have not had any problems with this car and love the way it handles and the power it has. You just can not get over the quickness and power this car has. I was able to by this car from the original owner with 6500 miles on it for 30k, best 30k I have ever spent. I you want to experience Ferrari like perfomance at a price almost anyone can afford than you have to drive a C% Z06.
Best performance car for the money!
For an all around sports that can just about beat anything that costs twice as much, you can't go wrong with a ZO6. It is civilized enough to drive everyday unlike a vVper and gets as many looks and compliments. I have never have had a problem. The car has 28000 miles and runs flawlessly. The only down fall is that it likes to eat up rear tires as the rear end tends to slip the rear tires quite easily when shifting into second even when driving conservitly. Truly a great car.
