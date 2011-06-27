  1. Home
Used 2001 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Consumer Reviews

Windy Wendy is a blast!

gdemarco, 04/27/2013
2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 4A)
Bought my 2001 basehatchback in April of 2013. I have put about 11k on the clock since then all trouble free and fun miles. I did change out the flawed factory turn signal/hazard switch and put on a new set of non run flat tires to quiet it down and smooth out the ride. Other than that, just oil changes and a lot of polish. This is very capable road car and runs like a sewing machine. Everything works as from the factory and it is a huge blast to drive. I can't seem to get the current year scroll to work on this site but it is now May 2016. On a trip this week the on board mpg was showing 31.3 mpg highway with an average 29.6.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
What else compares?

2infiniti, 04/22/2008
Commuting to and from work I get 21 MPG and 30+@ 75 MPH in 6th gear. This magnetic red car is a head turner. Cheaper than a Subaru WRX or a Mitsu Lancer and it doesnt look like a shopping cart! I put Michelin Pilot AS run-flats and the traction improved dramatically over the GY Eagles and noise dropped. For $25k this is a deal. Too bad when car mags do car comparisons they dont compare what was a $48k new Vette now worth $22-$25 to the new stuff you can buy! The Vette would win hands down. When I get rid of it, it will be for a 2008 used with 3LT auto and 436 hp. Until then I would rather have it than any other car. As a car connoisseur I highly recommend the C-5!

It's a trade-off

Allie, 07/14/2006
I am the 2nd owner of this car. I got it for 32,000 in 2003 with 6,000 miles on it. First, there was a factory recall. Defect in the steering column. Possibility of steering wheel locking up at any given moment. Thank God I wasn't driving when it locked up. The tow & repair was free, the headache was too! Then the ignition got stuck and the key wouldn't turn. Replaced the ignition as well as the flashers which were also not working properly.

Wonderful Car

volt, 05/14/2008
There's no better bang for the buck. I had my C5 for two years and it lost $1000/year in depreciation. If Chevy made all their cars with the quality of this, they wouldn't be going broke. It is a sheer blast to drive, everything is precise. Steering is responsive, gas and brake are solid. The suspension is comfortable and handling is perfect. Plus, and I guess most importantly, is the fact that this car's design will never go out of style. She is sexy. On the otherhand, the car's not that practical because of the lack of room and the low clearance. Maintenance and repairs are pricey, but nothing like foreign cars. Tires are very expensive

Third Best By Far

Glen Teason, 11/17/2006
I ordered a 2001 Corvette in August 2000. I wanted to make sure I would get exactly what I wanted so found a dealer who had several on order matching my needs. This is my third Corvette. First was a new 63 340 HP 4 sp. Black Convert. Loved it but QC not the best. next a new 80 bought new. This 2001 is the best by a long shot. Ultra reliable. Great gas mileage at10 city, 27 road. Great performance. Idles like a tame family sedan and has all the scoot I would want in a daily driver. I've kept it totally stock. Most problems include headlight gears that wore out to often. I remedied this by swithching off the automatic headlight activation and manually turning on the lights. Love this car.

