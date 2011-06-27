Used 2000 Chevrolet Corvette Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.5/425.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque350 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower345 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
Front hip room54.2 in.
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Measurements
Length179.7 in.
Curb weight3248 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.9 cu.ft.
Height47.8 in.
Wheel base104.5 in.
Width73.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Torch Red
  • Sebring Silver Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Nassau Blue Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Millennium Yellow
  • Arctic White
  • Dark Bowling Green Metallic
  • Magnetic Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Torch Red
  • Light Gray
  • Black
  • Light Oak
