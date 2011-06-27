Used 2000 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Consumer Reviews
corvette "absolutely the best bang for the buck"
having owned a few corvettes over the years I believe that the c5 vette is the most well rounded of all I've owned handling & performance are excellent I do prefer the auto trans to the manual as I owned 99 fixed roof with the six speed the manual was very notchy and drive train noise though normal was more pronounced easy convertible operation and overall driving comfort are a few of my favorite features this car is great for long drives,oh also if you do have to change your run flat tires do yourself a favor and buy the Michelin sport as way less noise the the garbage Goodyear eagles that come factory
Nice car
I love this car! First lesson learned: Leave the traction control on! This car will keep you from getting in trouble, but turn it off and you are on your own. Don't be that guy! It would be nice to have the extra 50 HP of the Z06. Inexpensive problems I fixed: headlight motors fail because the gears are plastic $400. A/C lights go dim then fail $200. Coolant overflow tank cracks/leaks $150. Turn signal relay (haven't fixed yet). I have a code that comes up occasionally for an O2 sensor. Fuel filter is a dealer part $85. Trunk latch needed adjustment. I am never selling this car!!
My Treasure,2000 CorvetteConvertable!
0ne year later the dream became a nightmare to this date. First it started with 5/6 trips for the fuel gauge sensor, locked sterring, 2 alternators, 4 batteries,3xs headlight motor, cd player, 4xs body control module,3xs foglights, 2xs trunk would not open,dealorship lost my keys, Leaving a few others out I'm sure. And the hits keep coming!I guess I have been blessed until now. I'm not alone, which does not provide me any comfort. GM offered me a 10 yr. warranty to rebuild my confidence. I want a car I can drive! Not continue to be at service.PLEASE. What an ordeal. Guess I've had enough.
What a great car
My first 'Vette was a '66 Roadster, and yes I still wish I had it. However, there is no comparison between the two. The '00 Corvette Roadster is far and away the best car I've ever owned (I also own a 2005 Mercedes Benz 320 4matic). So great in fact - I'm starting to look at the '06's. I'll order that in January.
I Really Expected More!!
This is one of the greatest looking, best performing automobiles on the road today, but for the price,I really expected more. I have had to make too many trips to the dealership for my liking. Four trips in the last year for faulty headlight motor, erratic door locks, gas tank sending unit (this one almost left me stranded on the side of the highway),alternator, and traction control/ABS system. The latest thing is serious oil consumption/burning. I thought maybe it was just my car, but after talking to several other C-5 owners, these problems appear to be fairly common. The interior looks fairly similar to that of a Chevy that costs half the price.
