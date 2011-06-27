  1. Home
Used 1999 Chevrolet Corvette Hardtop Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)305.6/496.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.1 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque350 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower345 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
Front hip room54.2 in.
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Measurements
Height47.8 in.
Wheel base104.5 in.
Length179.7 in.
Width73.6 in.
Curb weight3153 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Torch Red
  • Black
  • Nassau Blue Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Light Pewter Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Torch Red
