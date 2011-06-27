Used 1999 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Consumer Reviews

6th Corvette -1999 C-5 Coupe Cynthia B. Baine , 02/25/2015 2dr Coupe 23 of 23 people found this review helpful Purchased in December 2014 with 18,893 original miles, all numbers matching, all options, automatic, and Magnetic Red. With the exception of a 1967 427/435 owned years ago, this is the fastest factory stock Corvette ever made. Comfortable, fun to drive, excellent design mechanically and interior, great Bose sound system, and generally the car that makes people stop and go, man I need one of those beauties. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Amazing Performance for the Money zr77 , 04/05/2013 19 of 19 people found this review helpful I've had my 1999 corvette for approx 1 year. I purchased it from the original owner who used it mainly as a show car and it had 90K miles. Almost completely stock with the exception of an exhaust. I LOVE driving this car. Great exhaust note, handles very well, acceleration is smooth. You can drive it easy or like a mad man. I've started to track my C5 and grow more and more amazed with it every day. I can drive it to client meetings, getting 32-33mpg on the highway to flogging it at a race track (road racing) for a 3 day weekend and it keeps asking for more. Parts are cheap and plentiful. Only complaint overall interior design. GM cheaped out with the interior but the LS1 makes up for that. Report Abuse

Cherry runs like new. easily a steal vestedvette , 01/28/2013 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I traded a much more expensive 2012 car to get the Vette I always wanted. Can't believe I found a 14 year old car with only 60k in mileage. Its not even broken in yet.still handles like every vette if not better than all pre - 2000s I'm having a blast. Instant Classic. .. love it Report Abuse

Awesome Dan arcotta , 12/06/2015 2dr Hardtop Coupe 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Drive it! You'll Love driving again! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse