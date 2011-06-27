Used 1999 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Consumer Reviews
6 speed manual convertible
I loved this car! That being said, I had some serious issues. I bought it with 44k miles, and owned it through 65k miles. Right away, it was popping out of 6th gear. Luckily I had an extended warranty. This required a trans rebuild which was $5-6k. I had an issue with the steering column lock motor -- it failed, requiring the car to be towed to the dealership. The welds on the exhaust break over time, requiring repair or replacement. Other than the problems, the car is smooth, insanely fast, and gets great gas mileage - I got as high as 33 mpg at 70mph. The stereo is amazing - Bose.
C5 ragtop... a dream turned reality
For years I drooled over 'Vettes and due to my height (6'8"), I could never fit in one. Then along came the C5 and changed all of that. There it was.. screaming my name out... torch red with oak interior, 6sp, Bose, the works. I've never had a lick of trouble with the car, and its been impeccably maintained for the past 10yrs, never in the rain or snow. Still looks factory fresh. And my plates say it all: LUCKYME
1999 Corvette
This has been a exceptional Corvette. No warranty work required. The manufacturers' original Goodyear run flat tires were very noisy and I changed to Michelins for a better ride.
Pleased Corvette Owner
1999 Magnetic Red Metallic Convertible with Light Oak Interior/Top. Magnificent Machine. My plate says it all...YS I CAN... Color is so deep you feel as though you could dive into it. Looks like it needs a ticket just sitting still! Could not be happier with a great American Sport Car. Has every option available.
99 Silver Corvette Convt.
6 speed transmission had to be rebuilt at 30,000 miles. Fog lights burn out. Couple of recall problems. Smooth ride and goes like a rocket when you want to. Can do 120 +++, but still get 30 mpg on the highway. Drove over 12,000 in two months and enjoyed the ride and performance. Great sports car and turns heads.
