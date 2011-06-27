Used 1999 Chevrolet Corvette Consumer Reviews
6th Corvette -1999 C-5 Coupe
Purchased in December 2014 with 18,893 original miles, all numbers matching, all options, automatic, and Magnetic Red. With the exception of a 1967 427/435 owned years ago, this is the fastest factory stock Corvette ever made. Comfortable, fun to drive, excellent design mechanically and interior, great Bose sound system, and generally the car that makes people stop and go, man I need one of those beauties.
6 speed manual convertible
I loved this car! That being said, I had some serious issues. I bought it with 44k miles, and owned it through 65k miles. Right away, it was popping out of 6th gear. Luckily I had an extended warranty. This required a trans rebuild which was $5-6k. I had an issue with the steering column lock motor -- it failed, requiring the car to be towed to the dealership. The welds on the exhaust break over time, requiring repair or replacement. Other than the problems, the car is smooth, insanely fast, and gets great gas mileage - I got as high as 33 mpg at 70mph. The stereo is amazing - Bose.
Amazing Performance for the Money
I've had my 1999 corvette for approx 1 year. I purchased it from the original owner who used it mainly as a show car and it had 90K miles. Almost completely stock with the exception of an exhaust. I LOVE driving this car. Great exhaust note, handles very well, acceleration is smooth. You can drive it easy or like a mad man. I've started to track my C5 and grow more and more amazed with it every day. I can drive it to client meetings, getting 32-33mpg on the highway to flogging it at a race track (road racing) for a 3 day weekend and it keeps asking for more. Parts are cheap and plentiful. Only complaint overall interior design. GM cheaped out with the interior but the LS1 makes up for that.
C5 ragtop... a dream turned reality
For years I drooled over 'Vettes and due to my height (6'8"), I could never fit in one. Then along came the C5 and changed all of that. There it was.. screaming my name out... torch red with oak interior, 6sp, Bose, the works. I've never had a lick of trouble with the car, and its been impeccably maintained for the past 10yrs, never in the rain or snow. Still looks factory fresh. And my plates say it all: LUCKYME
Cherry runs like new. easily a steal
I traded a much more expensive 2012 car to get the Vette I always wanted. Can't believe I found a 14 year old car with only 60k in mileage. Its not even broken in yet.still handles like every vette if not better than all pre - 2000s I'm having a blast. Instant Classic. .. love it
