Used 1998 Chevrolet Corvette Base Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|286.5/439.3 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|350 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.7 l
|Horsepower
|345 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.0 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.6 in.
|Front leg room
|42.8 in.
|Front hip room
|54.2 in.
|Front shoulder room
|55.3 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|179.7 in.
|Curb weight
|3245 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.9 cu.ft.
|Height
|47.7 in.
|Wheel base
|104.5 in.
|Width
|73.6 in.
Related Used 1998 Chevrolet Corvette Base info
Shop used vehicles in your area
Popular new car reviews and ratings
Vehicle rankings by type
Other models to consider
Research Similar Vehicles