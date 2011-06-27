Used 1998 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Consumer Reviews

Long term owner Lynn Hondo , 01/21/2006 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I bought vehicle new in 1998. It has given me many years of almost trouble free performance. I've only had two problems; a sensor in the active handling system failed, which was replaced under warranty, and I encountered a steering wheel lockup. There was a recall for the steering wheel lock up that I had not taken care of, so I was somewhat at fault for having an untimely lock up. I've read where a number of people have had the lock up. In my case the car was in a parking lot, I got in to leave and the steering wheel would not unlock. Had to tow into dealer for fix. The car is quick, and hard acceleration is a real kick. My driving style results in mileage of 24 miles per gallon. Report Abuse

Loving Life After Divorce Rusty , 10/23/2005 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Bought my first Vette at 25 yrs old for 22K. Loving the car in every sense. The seat of the pants feel is amazing and other the a few mechanical problems she is alot fun to cruise in. Headlight gear bad at 42K, Turn signal bulb bad 3 times in 20K, coolant overflow tank replaced at 46K, Oil pressure sensor replaced at 43K, belt tensioner at 58K and battery at 55K. I push this car like a sports car should be pushed and at 65K I can still muster up a 13.4 @104mph at the track. Only mods are a catback exhaust and Blackwing Intake. GM keep up the good work and I cannot wait to see what the 2006 Z06 can put down for a 1/4 mile time!!!

Attention Getter Warren , 06/24/2005 7 of 8 people found this review helpful I didn't mean to buy it, but the test drive sold it. I'm 50 now, and wanted a Corvette since I was a teenager. I've never had a car that has received so much attention. Mechanics come out and talk about it. People in the waiting room talk about it. My good friend shook my hand to tell me it's the best thing I ever bought. My wife and daughter want to drive it all the time. People at work talk about it. People on the road act like they want to race. Don't buy this car if you dislike attention.

98 Pace Car Russ Hibbard , 08/27/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful GREAT CAR! Wasn't sure about the styling when it first came out but it grows on you. Very fast and with the top down looks awesome. I have owner many vettes and this one is almost perfect. Plenty of room inside and a trunk too. Luggage room for two for a week trip. Solid feel both on the road and when you close the doors. Best riding and perfomance corvette yet!!