Used 1998 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Consumer Reviews

C5 problem Dennis Mulholland , 09/30/2016 2dr Convertible 23 of 24 people found this review helpful Great handling, great power, fun to drive in the canyons, great gas mileage for a car with this much power.......what's not to like? Most all c5 owners have had "column lock failure " and had to call a tow truck at least once to get it to the dealership and usually a hefty repair bill. The solution may be as simple as a bad or slightly discharged battery, check it first. And, a permanent repair harness is available in the aftermarket for about $50. Get the harness before it happens, leaving you stranded. Only takes a few minutes to install. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

So Far, So Good Mark Christ , 02/03/2007 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I have dreamed about owning a red Corvette convertable since I was a young boy. At the age of 53 and after selling my parent's home when they passed away, I finally had enough disposable income to purchase the car of my dreams. I think of my parents almost every time I drive the car, I'm sure they are smiling down at me, knowing how 'Corvette crazy' I've always been. I live in the upper midwest so I only have about 6-7 months a year to drive it so I do so as much as possible. The car had 34,000 miles on it when I bought it and in the 18 months since I've owned it I have put on another 15,000 miles. Except for a bad O2 sensor and an ocassional check engine light glitch it has performed well

Love This Vette NyBob , 07/05/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is just a wonderful and fun car to drive. Everywhere I go and I pull up people are looking at the car like it is a rock star. This is my second Vette, the first was a C-4 model and this baby blows it away. GM needs to start working on building their cars like they do the Vette if they want to stay in business

3rd one's a charm! Frank J. S. , 11/08/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is my 3rd Corvette (1975 Stingray, 1986 Coupe)and the best one yet. It handles great and the technology is cool. Looks best with the top down. I have the pewter/black/black. I added chrome wheels and exhaust tips. It's really an eye catcher! If you haven't already, buy one. You'll love it!