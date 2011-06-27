  1. Home
Used 1998 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Consumer Reviews

4.9
16 reviews
Dennis Mulholland, 09/30/2016
2dr Convertible
Great handling, great power, fun to drive in the canyons, great gas mileage for a car with this much power.......what's not to like? Most all c5 owners have had "column lock failure " and had to call a tow truck at least once to get it to the dealership and usually a hefty repair bill. The solution may be as simple as a bad or slightly discharged battery, check it first. And, a permanent repair harness is available in the aftermarket for about $50. Get the harness before it happens, leaving you stranded. Only takes a few minutes to install.

So Far, So Good

Mark Christ, 02/03/2007
I have dreamed about owning a red Corvette convertable since I was a young boy. At the age of 53 and after selling my parent's home when they passed away, I finally had enough disposable income to purchase the car of my dreams. I think of my parents almost every time I drive the car, I'm sure they are smiling down at me, knowing how 'Corvette crazy' I've always been. I live in the upper midwest so I only have about 6-7 months a year to drive it so I do so as much as possible. The car had 34,000 miles on it when I bought it and in the 18 months since I've owned it I have put on another 15,000 miles. Except for a bad O2 sensor and an ocassional check engine light glitch it has performed well

Love This Vette

NyBob, 07/05/2008
This is just a wonderful and fun car to drive. Everywhere I go and I pull up people are looking at the car like it is a rock star. This is my second Vette, the first was a C-4 model and this baby blows it away. GM needs to start working on building their cars like they do the Vette if they want to stay in business

3rd one's a charm!

Frank J. S., 11/08/2002
This is my 3rd Corvette (1975 Stingray, 1986 Coupe)and the best one yet. It handles great and the technology is cool. Looks best with the top down. I have the pewter/black/black. I added chrome wheels and exhaust tips. It's really an eye catcher! If you haven't already, buy one. You'll love it!

Awesome C5

RickG, 11/29/2002
The 1998 Corvette Convertible is a great car ! Fun to drive, great gas mileage, awesome looks and most of all it's American Made! The car is very well engineered, reliable and I think it is the best sports car value for the money without question. GM will have a major undertaking if it plans to top the C5 with the upcoming C6, on the other hand if the C5 is this good, maybe the C6 will be totally spectacular!

