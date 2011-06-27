Used 1997 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Consumer Reviews

1997 c5 corvette woodyelect , 04/22/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful One of the best cars I have ever driven for fun and performance. This car looks fast even when it is parked in the garage. The electronics are very complex in this car and I have had a problem with the heating and cooling controls. Report Abuse

Fun car to drive, if the bugs die. hand77 , 12/14/2012 3 of 5 people found this review helpful I'll start by being fair, the mileage of my car was low, and I got an extremely good price from a friend. With that said, the car was awesome, most of the time. It was a blast to drive, got compliments everywhere I went (nassau blue color), and was just plain sexy to look at. But the rear end went bad, transmission needed replace, wiper motor never worked, driver side window motor went bad. Yes I did hot rod the car, but with it being a Corvette, you would thing it would hold up a tad better. To each their own, the car was a blast, but I won't own another C5 base car.

1997 Corvette Jgordon05 , 10/05/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful One of the best sports cars out there for your money these days. Looks and drives awsome. Very comfortable seats. Nice acceleration and design.

Good for the money BB's , 03/04/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have had many sports cars, Mustangs, Camaros, Firebirds etc... This Corvette is the best all around for the money. If you don't need the back seats then you get great looks, awesome power and crazy comments. And considering the rate of depreciation of all other american sports cars on the market the Corvette is the best bang for the buck.