Used 1997 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Consumer Reviews
1997 c5 corvette
One of the best cars I have ever driven for fun and performance. This car looks fast even when it is parked in the garage. The electronics are very complex in this car and I have had a problem with the heating and cooling controls.
Fun car to drive, if the bugs die.
I'll start by being fair, the mileage of my car was low, and I got an extremely good price from a friend. With that said, the car was awesome, most of the time. It was a blast to drive, got compliments everywhere I went (nassau blue color), and was just plain sexy to look at. But the rear end went bad, transmission needed replace, wiper motor never worked, driver side window motor went bad. Yes I did hot rod the car, but with it being a Corvette, you would thing it would hold up a tad better. To each their own, the car was a blast, but I won't own another C5 base car.
1997 Corvette
One of the best sports cars out there for your money these days. Looks and drives awsome. Very comfortable seats. Nice acceleration and design.
Good for the money
I have had many sports cars, Mustangs, Camaros, Firebirds etc... This Corvette is the best all around for the money. If you don't need the back seats then you get great looks, awesome power and crazy comments. And considering the rate of depreciation of all other american sports cars on the market the Corvette is the best bang for the buck.
'97 Corvette
I love the car, but disappointed that I have had to have it towed on three occasions: (1) locked steering column, (2) Broken serpintine belt bracket, (3) Broken serpintine belt.
Sponsored cars related to the Corvette
Related Used 1997 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner