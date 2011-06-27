Used 1996 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|300.0/480.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|340 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.7 l
|Horsepower
|330 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.0 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|36.5 in.
|Front leg room
|42.0 in.
|Front hip room
|50.8 in.
|Front shoulder room
|53.9 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|178.5 in.
|Curb weight
|3298 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.6 cu.ft.
|Height
|46.3 in.
|Wheel base
|96.2 in.
|Width
|70.7 in.
Related Used 1996 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport info
Shop used vehicles in your area
Popular new car reviews and ratings
Vehicle rankings by type
Other models to consider
Research Similar Vehicles