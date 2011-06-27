  1. Home
Used 1996 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque340 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower330 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.0 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front hip room49.3 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Measurements
Length178.5 in.
Curb weight3360 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.6 cu.ft.
Height47.3 in.
Wheel base96.2 in.
Width73.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Admiral Blue Metallic
