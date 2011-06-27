Used 1996 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Consumer Reviews
Smile per mile
Over the years I've owned a 72 Corvette Convertible, and a 88 Corvette coupe. I purchases my 96 in June of 2009 with 31000 miles on it. As soon as I saw it, I knew it was coming home with me. I'm 65 years old and this car makes me feel like I'm 25. I'm flexible enough to get in and out with no trouble at all. Looks, power, handling, and most of all, pretty good on gas. I love it. If you're a senior citizen, and want a daily thrill (if you know what I mean), get one and fly into the sunset.
Fun, Fun, Fun
The last and the best of the C4. The 1996 LT4 engine is a real sleeper and conservatively rated at 330hp. If you can find a fine condition LT4, Buy It!, as this engine option particularly in Collector Edition badging should maintain its value over the coming years.
'96 Collectors Ed.
My '96 Collectors Edition is my daily driver! Live in Colorado and drive rain, snow or shine. I purchased with 108,000 miles and have been pleasantly surprised at how reliable the car is. Performance is great and still gets attention with over 135,000 miles on it. Drove down town last year to view a car show. When leaving a man and his young son walked by as I was getting ready to pull out. Much to my surprise they stopped and admired my car for 2 or 3 minutes stating "nice car we did't get to see Corvette today!". I think that statement speaks for itself. Still amazes me that a 10 year old Vette can have so much performance, quality and reliability for what you pay!
1996 Collector Corvette
I've bought this Vette new in 1996, and drive it about 6000 exciting miles per year. It is bullet proof sound. I never worry about it leaving me. Other than oil changes, the ONLY maint. on it was 1 set of brake pads, 2 sets of tires, 1 water pump, and 2 batteries. This is a VERY reliable car that can be driven hard if you want to.
Love C4s
I have had many vettes through the years. C4s are my favorite. I like the body shape, and my 96 , nineteen yrs old, and never had a problem I did have to change the battery a few times, but thats it. Love the car.
