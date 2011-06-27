  1. Home
Used 1996 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Consumer Reviews

3 reviews
List Price
$17,500
Yellow LT-4 Ragtop

Don, 08/01/2005
After 30 years of waiting and being practical, I finaly purchased my Corvette. I wish a hadn't waited so long! I've always loved the styling of the C-4, paticularly with the updates they made in the early 90's. The LT-4 engine and 6 speed transmission make this car a ball to drive. The power is instantaneous and the torque makes the car easy to drive, even at low rpm's. While the car is ten years old, it only had 3,000 miles when I bought it last month. It's not often you come across a brand new 1996 Corvette convertible, so. It doesn't get any better than cruising with the top down on a warm summer night!

I Love my' Vette

Dr. Howard A Martin, 03/14/2019
2dr Convertible
This 96 is my 3rd Corvette, since 1967 Aside from the fact it is a 2 seater convertible with not much trunk space, The Car Has been wonderful.!!! I put 66,000 miles on it in 3 years. Zero mechanical problems, other than a new ignition switch.

Safety
Technology
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Used corvette in Utah

Dan, 11/26/2018
2dr Convertible
Drove 9hrs one way to look at this car because of dealers description. They certainly over described it. Not anything close to what I expected. Tires were 13yrs old, all weather striping needed to be replaced. The list goes on of things wrong with it. As the saying goes, “to much to list”. Should’ve been listed as a project car.

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Research Similar Vehicles