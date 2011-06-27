Used 1995 Chevrolet Corvette Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque340 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.0 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity7 cu.ft.
Length178.5 in.
Curb weight3360 lbs.
Height47.3 in.
Wheel base96.2 in.
Width70.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Black
  • Torch Red
  • Medium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Cloisonne Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Competition Yellow
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
