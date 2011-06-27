  1. Home
Used 1995 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Consumer Reviews

4.7
30 reviews
Great ride

smit60, 05/04/2012
I have been looking for a long time in buying a corvette.I found a 95 coupe that was everything i was looking for.Every one loves the look of the. the ride is nice and easy to get use to driving.anyone would be happy to have 95 corvette.

seat of the pants

sc2222, 11/02/2015
2dr Coupe
The most dependable ..harsh.. trouble free.. powerful..needy..give me ..take me. solid and firm ...41"high low to the ground ..driven by your limits and short of this chassis expectations...auto you will ever try to drive. eats 911's for lunch ...on mine, 104000 miles the last of the original smallblocks. no on knows the limits of this LT1 longevity.

Love it more every time I drive it

Chick, 03/15/2010
I waited 50 years for my Corvette. Found this one with only 10K miles on it. Virtually a brand-new 15 year old car but drives and rides like a true GT. Mine has the sport seats and the glass roof so it's always entertaining, feels like an F-16 on takeoff. If you're seriously considering a Corvette, any Corvette, buy it. Fast, smooth, and beautiful - these cars are a screaming bargain. You will not be disappointed. The C5 is probably a better car and the C6 my neighbor owns is like your own personal amusement park, but my C4 does everything I want. I bought this car thinking I'd keep it for 6 months to a year. Now I think I'll keep it forever.

1995 Corvette

1995 CORVETTE, 12/21/2005
I love this vehicle. I was a little bit hesitant at first to purchase this vehicle because of all the stories, "I wouldn't want to pay the repair bill!" ect... It has not givin me a problem yet. I've put 96,000 miles on it and all I've ever done was change oil and basic tune-ups. You will love this car!!

Chevy for show - Ford for go

oulenz, 11/28/2004
Great performance and looks. Poor quality and reliability. Had to replace alternator, timing belt, and battery just days after the warranty expired. While under warranty, had to have oil leak repaired, weather stripping replaced, drivers window scratches when open and closed. Five years later it again needed the same things fixed. Replaced all tires after only 26000 miles (about $370.00 each)! I had to buy a new battery eight years after buying my 1991 Ford... thats the only thing that has failed on it!

