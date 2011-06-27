  1. Home
Used 1995 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Consumer Reviews

1995 Corvette- Wow!

bouttime, 06/14/2013
My Torch Red 1995 corvette is the best car I have ever owned. This car is 18 years old, but it's styling is timeless. Many people ask "Is it new?". This car has modern technology and comforts, old school muscle car feel and performance, and I sincerely believe it is the best style corvette ever built. If you can find a low mileage C4 corvette, treat yourself. You will NEVER find a car this amazing for the money.

To Rosie

raz6, 09/19/2013
After all these years she still turns heads and looks like a million bucks. Just looking at her makes my heart beat a little faster. Even now the thought of us spending time alone together makes my knees a little shaky. I still get giddy when I talk about her with friends. IÂll never forget the first day I saw her. It was truly love at first sight. I couldnÂt help taking a second and third look. Her curves were in all the right places. I knew then that I had to make her mine. I show her off every chance I get. We love to take rides in the country when the air is clean and crisp. It doesnÂt matter where we go IÂm never disappointed.

One owner female who drove carefully.

Mariann, 04/17/2019
2dr Convertible
The unique color (teal) is rare and draws many compliments. It was driven carefully all these years. Very low mileage.

