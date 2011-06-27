Used 1995 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Consumer Reviews
1995 Corvette- Wow!
My Torch Red 1995 corvette is the best car I have ever owned. This car is 18 years old, but it's styling is timeless. Many people ask "Is it new?". This car has modern technology and comforts, old school muscle car feel and performance, and I sincerely believe it is the best style corvette ever built. If you can find a low mileage C4 corvette, treat yourself. You will NEVER find a car this amazing for the money.
To Rosie
After all these years she still turns heads and looks like a million bucks. Just looking at her makes my heart beat a little faster. Even now the thought of us spending time alone together makes my knees a little shaky. I still get giddy when I talk about her with friends. IÂll never forget the first day I saw her. It was truly love at first sight. I couldnÂt help taking a second and third look. Her curves were in all the right places. I knew then that I had to make her mine. I show her off every chance I get. We love to take rides in the country when the air is clean and crisp. It doesnÂt matter where we go IÂm never disappointed.
One owner female who drove carefully.
The unique color (teal) is rare and draws many compliments. It was driven carefully all these years. Very low mileage.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Corvette
Related Used 1995 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner