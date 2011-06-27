Used 1995 Chevrolet Corvette Consumer Reviews

Great ride smit60 , 05/04/2012 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I have been looking for a long time in buying a corvette.I found a 95 coupe that was everything i was looking for.Every one loves the look of the. the ride is nice and easy to get use to driving.anyone would be happy to have 95 corvette. Report Abuse

seat of the pants sc2222 , 11/02/2015 2dr Coupe 15 of 16 people found this review helpful The most dependable ..harsh.. trouble free.. powerful..needy..give me ..take me. solid and firm ...41"high low to the ground ..driven by your limits and short of this chassis expectations...auto you will ever try to drive. eats 911's for lunch ...on mine, 104000 miles the last of the original smallblocks. no on knows the limits of this LT1 longevity. Safety Performance Interior Reliability Value Report Abuse

1995 Corvette- Wow! bouttime , 06/14/2013 14 of 15 people found this review helpful My Torch Red 1995 corvette is the best car I have ever owned. This car is 18 years old, but it's styling is timeless. Many people ask "Is it new?". This car has modern technology and comforts, old school muscle car feel and performance, and I sincerely believe it is the best style corvette ever built. If you can find a low mileage C4 corvette, treat yourself. You will NEVER find a car this amazing for the money. Report Abuse

Love it more every time I drive it Chick , 03/15/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I waited 50 years for my Corvette. Found this one with only 10K miles on it. Virtually a brand-new 15 year old car but drives and rides like a true GT. Mine has the sport seats and the glass roof so it's always entertaining, feels like an F-16 on takeoff. If you're seriously considering a Corvette, any Corvette, buy it. Fast, smooth, and beautiful - these cars are a screaming bargain. You will not be disappointed. The C5 is probably a better car and the C6 my neighbor owns is like your own personal amusement park, but my C4 does everything I want. I bought this car thinking I'd keep it for 6 months to a year. Now I think I'll keep it forever. Report Abuse