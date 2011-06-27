  1. Home
Used 1995 Chevrolet Corvette Consumer Reviews

5(71%)4(29%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
34 reviews
Great ride

smit60, 05/04/2012
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

I have been looking for a long time in buying a corvette.I found a 95 coupe that was everything i was looking for.Every one loves the look of the. the ride is nice and easy to get use to driving.anyone would be happy to have 95 corvette.

seat of the pants

sc2222, 11/02/2015
2dr Coupe
15 of 16 people found this review helpful

The most dependable ..harsh.. trouble free.. powerful..needy..give me ..take me. solid and firm ...41"high low to the ground ..driven by your limits and short of this chassis expectations...auto you will ever try to drive. eats 911's for lunch ...on mine, 104000 miles the last of the original smallblocks. no on knows the limits of this LT1 longevity.

Safety
Performance
Interior
Reliability
Value
1995 Corvette- Wow!

bouttime, 06/14/2013
14 of 15 people found this review helpful

My Torch Red 1995 corvette is the best car I have ever owned. This car is 18 years old, but it's styling is timeless. Many people ask "Is it new?". This car has modern technology and comforts, old school muscle car feel and performance, and I sincerely believe it is the best style corvette ever built. If you can find a low mileage C4 corvette, treat yourself. You will NEVER find a car this amazing for the money.

Love it more every time I drive it

Chick, 03/15/2010
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I waited 50 years for my Corvette. Found this one with only 10K miles on it. Virtually a brand-new 15 year old car but drives and rides like a true GT. Mine has the sport seats and the glass roof so it's always entertaining, feels like an F-16 on takeoff. If you're seriously considering a Corvette, any Corvette, buy it. Fast, smooth, and beautiful - these cars are a screaming bargain. You will not be disappointed. The C5 is probably a better car and the C6 my neighbor owns is like your own personal amusement park, but my C4 does everything I want. I bought this car thinking I'd keep it for 6 months to a year. Now I think I'll keep it forever.

To Rosie

raz6, 09/19/2013
9 of 10 people found this review helpful

After all these years she still turns heads and looks like a million bucks. Just looking at her makes my heart beat a little faster. Even now the thought of us spending time alone together makes my knees a little shaky. I still get giddy when I talk about her with friends. IÂll never forget the first day I saw her. It was truly love at first sight. I couldnÂt help taking a second and third look. Her curves were in all the right places. I knew then that I had to make her mine. I show her off every chance I get. We love to take rides in the country when the air is clean and crisp. It doesnÂt matter where we go IÂm never disappointed.

