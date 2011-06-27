Used 1995 Chevrolet Corvette Consumer Reviews
Great ride
I have been looking for a long time in buying a corvette.I found a 95 coupe that was everything i was looking for.Every one loves the look of the. the ride is nice and easy to get use to driving.anyone would be happy to have 95 corvette.
seat of the pants
The most dependable ..harsh.. trouble free.. powerful..needy..give me ..take me. solid and firm ...41"high low to the ground ..driven by your limits and short of this chassis expectations...auto you will ever try to drive. eats 911's for lunch ...on mine, 104000 miles the last of the original smallblocks. no on knows the limits of this LT1 longevity.
1995 Corvette- Wow!
My Torch Red 1995 corvette is the best car I have ever owned. This car is 18 years old, but it's styling is timeless. Many people ask "Is it new?". This car has modern technology and comforts, old school muscle car feel and performance, and I sincerely believe it is the best style corvette ever built. If you can find a low mileage C4 corvette, treat yourself. You will NEVER find a car this amazing for the money.
Love it more every time I drive it
I waited 50 years for my Corvette. Found this one with only 10K miles on it. Virtually a brand-new 15 year old car but drives and rides like a true GT. Mine has the sport seats and the glass roof so it's always entertaining, feels like an F-16 on takeoff. If you're seriously considering a Corvette, any Corvette, buy it. Fast, smooth, and beautiful - these cars are a screaming bargain. You will not be disappointed. The C5 is probably a better car and the C6 my neighbor owns is like your own personal amusement park, but my C4 does everything I want. I bought this car thinking I'd keep it for 6 months to a year. Now I think I'll keep it forever.
To Rosie
After all these years she still turns heads and looks like a million bucks. Just looking at her makes my heart beat a little faster. Even now the thought of us spending time alone together makes my knees a little shaky. I still get giddy when I talk about her with friends. IÂll never forget the first day I saw her. It was truly love at first sight. I couldnÂt help taking a second and third look. Her curves were in all the right places. I knew then that I had to make her mine. I show her off every chance I get. We love to take rides in the country when the air is clean and crisp. It doesnÂt matter where we go IÂm never disappointed.
