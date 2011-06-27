Used 1994 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Consumer Reviews
What's not to like
i've owned 3 corvettes prior to the purchase of my 1994 convertible after owning 2-1984 & 1-1999 corvette hardtop i was looking for a drop top for a while thinking Porsche or Mercedes might be good for a change but after numerous test drives i have to say that none of these "high end" sports cars don't even come close to the corvette build quality, handling & performance cant say enough about these cars,you have to drive one to understand
Very, Very Satisfied Corvette Owner
I have always desired to own a converti- ble corvette. When I purchased my vehicle 7 years ago, it was everything I had wanted and expected. My experience with this vehicle has been exceptionally great. The speed, handling, and drive of my vehicle is excellent. My cost of mechancal breakdowns have been only for replacing a fuel pump & for cosmetic appearance only - replacing the convertible top by chose & not for defect. Besides the maintenance of this vehicle, I have not had any costly mechanical repairs. I think the corvette is a reliable vehicle and stands up to its name, as being the top muscle car.
1st Timer
Found my dream car in August 2016. Always wanted a white corvette convertable. Found a 15,000 mile pristine 94 and bought it without any negotiation. Like many Corvette owners, I only drive this one to car shows and when the sun is out. It is a blast to drive and is a classic head turner. It is so cool that the FoMoCo and Mopar boys feel compelled to show off in the presence of this classic American icon. Keep rattling your pipes boys. A Vette shows off just being a Vette. I may buy another Corvette in the future but my 1st will never be for sale.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Reliability
- Value
Fun Weekend Car
Great power, handling and cornering ability. Not bad in the rain either. As a weekend car, this cannot be beat for the price.
Fun Car to Drive, Handles Great !!
I bought this car about 4 months ago, had 74K miles, very well kept up, paint and body in great shape, talked price down $1100 to $6400, surprised how the Polo Green keeps it's shine. I did have to replace the brake booster after about 2 months, but kinda my fault. I'm the 3rd owner and the 2nd owner let it set up a little too much while she had it, put 4,000 miles on it in her 2 years. After hitting the brakes hard on a yellow light, brake pedal went to floor and I got an air hissing sound. My mechanic said the rubber was kinda getting dry rotted for not being used much and when I hit it hard, it did it in. Very fun car to drive, spent two days in the mountains, handles great and actually gets good gas mileage. I've had a 280Z, 300ZX, Monte Carlo, and an El Camino, this Vette tops them all.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Corvette
Related Used 1994 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner