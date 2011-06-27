Used 1994 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Consumer Reviews

What's not to like c84y , 10/26/2010 20 of 20 people found this review helpful i've owned 3 corvettes prior to the purchase of my 1994 convertible after owning 2-1984 & 1-1999 corvette hardtop i was looking for a drop top for a while thinking Porsche or Mercedes might be good for a change but after numerous test drives i have to say that none of these "high end" sports cars don't even come close to the corvette build quality, handling & performance cant say enough about these cars,you have to drive one to understand Report Abuse

Very, Very Satisfied Corvette Owner ziny , 05/06/2002 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have always desired to own a converti- ble corvette. When I purchased my vehicle 7 years ago, it was everything I had wanted and expected. My experience with this vehicle has been exceptionally great. The speed, handling, and drive of my vehicle is excellent. My cost of mechancal breakdowns have been only for replacing a fuel pump & for cosmetic appearance only - replacing the convertible top by chose & not for defect. Besides the maintenance of this vehicle, I have not had any costly mechanical repairs. I think the corvette is a reliable vehicle and stands up to its name, as being the top muscle car.

1st Timer Jim , 02/09/2018 2dr Convertible 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Found my dream car in August 2016. Always wanted a white corvette convertable. Found a 15,000 mile pristine 94 and bought it without any negotiation. Like many Corvette owners, I only drive this one to car shows and when the sun is out. It is a blast to drive and is a classic head turner. It is so cool that the FoMoCo and Mopar boys feel compelled to show off in the presence of this classic American icon. Keep rattling your pipes boys. A Vette shows off just being a Vette. I may buy another Corvette in the future but my 1st will never be for sale. Safety Technology Performance Interior Reliability Value

Fun Weekend Car Csand122401 , 01/05/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Great power, handling and cornering ability. Not bad in the rain either. As a weekend car, this cannot be beat for the price.