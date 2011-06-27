  1. Home
Used 1994 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Consumer Reviews

4.9
9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

What's not to like

c84y, 10/26/2010
20 of 20 people found this review helpful

i've owned 3 corvettes prior to the purchase of my 1994 convertible after owning 2-1984 & 1-1999 corvette hardtop i was looking for a drop top for a while thinking Porsche or Mercedes might be good for a change but after numerous test drives i have to say that none of these "high end" sports cars don't even come close to the corvette build quality, handling & performance cant say enough about these cars,you have to drive one to understand

Report Abuse

Very, Very Satisfied Corvette Owner

ziny, 05/06/2002
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I have always desired to own a converti- ble corvette. When I purchased my vehicle 7 years ago, it was everything I had wanted and expected. My experience with this vehicle has been exceptionally great. The speed, handling, and drive of my vehicle is excellent. My cost of mechancal breakdowns have been only for replacing a fuel pump & for cosmetic appearance only - replacing the convertible top by chose & not for defect. Besides the maintenance of this vehicle, I have not had any costly mechanical repairs. I think the corvette is a reliable vehicle and stands up to its name, as being the top muscle car.

Report Abuse

1st Timer

Jim, 02/09/2018
2dr Convertible
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Found my dream car in August 2016. Always wanted a white corvette convertable. Found a 15,000 mile pristine 94 and bought it without any negotiation. Like many Corvette owners, I only drive this one to car shows and when the sun is out. It is a blast to drive and is a classic head turner. It is so cool that the FoMoCo and Mopar boys feel compelled to show off in the presence of this classic American icon. Keep rattling your pipes boys. A Vette shows off just being a Vette. I may buy another Corvette in the future but my 1st will never be for sale.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Fun Weekend Car

Csand122401, 01/05/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Great power, handling and cornering ability. Not bad in the rain either. As a weekend car, this cannot be beat for the price.

Report Abuse

Fun Car to Drive, Handles Great !!

m & m's Vette, 11/26/2019
2dr Convertible
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought this car about 4 months ago, had 74K miles, very well kept up, paint and body in great shape, talked price down $1100 to $6400, surprised how the Polo Green keeps it's shine. I did have to replace the brake booster after about 2 months, but kinda my fault. I'm the 3rd owner and the 2nd owner let it set up a little too much while she had it, put 4,000 miles on it in her 2 years. After hitting the brakes hard on a yellow light, brake pedal went to floor and I got an air hissing sound. My mechanic said the rubber was kinda getting dry rotted for not being used much and when I hit it hard, it did it in. Very fun car to drive, spent two days in the mountains, handles great and actually gets good gas mileage. I've had a 280Z, 300ZX, Monte Carlo, and an El Camino, this Vette tops them all.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
