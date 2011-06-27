  1. Home
Used 1993 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Consumer Reviews

Last of its Kind

CorvetteLT1, 03/14/2009
31 of 32 people found this review helpful

Bought new and will probably leave in my will. Love this car for its looks, performance and very unique features: true clamshell hood, rollup headlights, steamroller tires and ultra deep bucket seats (it's very entertaining to watch a passenger's ingress / egress).

Report Abuse

1993 Vette owned 10 years

Paul, 06/08/2007
18 of 18 people found this review helpful

I bought this '93 Vette right out of college w/77K mikes. I used it for a daily drive, weekends, etc. I've owned Jaguars, BMWs, etc. This car has been the best bang for the buck and you can pull into a dealership in any rural town and get it worked on. With tech manuals you can easily service it yourself or you local mechanic buddy can fix almost anything. With the mpg and economical repairs, it has been a very great affordable car to own and operate. Performance and the looks of this 14 year old car still turn heads. If you don't have one, get one.

Report Abuse

Remarkable car

kat from Cali., 11/02/2006
17 of 17 people found this review helpful

This is a solid well made vehicle. Its quality of craftmanship is apparent within a few days of driving. Its low profile makes for a unique driving experience. Highway driving is effortless. MPG is much better than anticipated, city driving as well as highway. No mechanical problems have occured. I've never had a more dependable car in my 30 years of driving.

Report Abuse

14 years and counting

vetteguy, 03/05/2007
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

I purchased this car new in 1993 and have over 162,000 on the odometer. It is the best car I have ever owned! Lots of power, great handling, and it looks sweet! It has had three sets of tires, one transmission, three computers and three batteries and doesn't owe me a thing! It still gets 26 mpg on the highway and nothing has ever been done to the engine except oil changes and tuneups.

Report Abuse

I finally got one

Finallymine, 11/25/2004
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Ever since I was a kid, I always wanted a Corvette. Now that I own one, I can't say that I'm disappointed. It accelerates like a rocket, and rattles and creaks like one too. However, that's aCoorvette. It is what it is, and you love it for that. It looks great, handles great too. Going to Carlisle for the Corvette show with my son was a blast. Seeing the smile on his face when I tossed him the keys so he could drive home was priceless. My Dad never did that for me.

Report Abuse
