Used 1993 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Consumer Reviews

Our Ruby Red Corvette Wheels , 12/01/2005 21 of 21 people found this review helpful First saw a 40th Anniversary Ruby Red at a Corvette show. Love at first sight. Bought ours a month later w/ < 14 K miles. The car has all the options including ride control and performance axel. The performance is fantastic for an LT-1. The car is all original except for a new water pump and upgraded optispark ignition which was replaced two years ago. CD player belt was replaced this year. No other problems. It's absolutely wonderful to drive, but due to a recent serious leg injury handicap, difficult to get into and out of. It's an experience to treasure. Highly recommend the Corvette to anyone who enjoys driving. You only live once, don't deny yourself one of life's few pleasures. Report Abuse

Classic Convertible, Great Car robin , 08/11/2002 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I bought this car gently used in 1995 with 19,000 miles on it. It now has 95,000 miles and I think all I have replaced on it is the water pump and a belt. Of course besides normal maintenance and tires being quite expensive, this car has been a total joy to own. Report Abuse

My 1993 Ruby Red Convertible Bob C. , 12/01/2017 2dr Convertible 7 of 7 people found this review helpful For the money, well worth the ride. This is my 3rd Corvette..owned a 1977 Coupe, an 83 1/2 (84) with cross fire (god help me on that one) and now the 40th anniversary edition. Always garaged or under cover. Spotless condition. Plenty of power once the factory air filter is removed, great ride, hauls -ss around the turns and always gets a second look. It's not a Ferrari but then again, I didn't spend $150000. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

great car for the money marvin , 10/22/2019 2dr Convertible 3 of 3 people found this review helpful bought car 2 yrs ago no problems. a little hard to get in and out. I am 78 yrs so what can I expect. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse