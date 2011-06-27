Used 1993 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Consumer Reviews
Our Ruby Red Corvette
First saw a 40th Anniversary Ruby Red at a Corvette show. Love at first sight. Bought ours a month later w/ < 14 K miles. The car has all the options including ride control and performance axel. The performance is fantastic for an LT-1. The car is all original except for a new water pump and upgraded optispark ignition which was replaced two years ago. CD player belt was replaced this year. No other problems. It's absolutely wonderful to drive, but due to a recent serious leg injury handicap, difficult to get into and out of. It's an experience to treasure. Highly recommend the Corvette to anyone who enjoys driving. You only live once, don't deny yourself one of life's few pleasures.
Classic Convertible, Great Car
I bought this car gently used in 1995 with 19,000 miles on it. It now has 95,000 miles and I think all I have replaced on it is the water pump and a belt. Of course besides normal maintenance and tires being quite expensive, this car has been a total joy to own.
My 1993 Ruby Red Convertible
For the money, well worth the ride. This is my 3rd Corvette..owned a 1977 Coupe, an 83 1/2 (84) with cross fire (god help me on that one) and now the 40th anniversary edition. Always garaged or under cover. Spotless condition. Plenty of power once the factory air filter is removed, great ride, hauls -ss around the turns and always gets a second look. It's not a Ferrari but then again, I didn't spend $150000.
great car for the money
bought car 2 yrs ago no problems. a little hard to get in and out. I am 78 yrs so what can I expect.
Idiotic Placement of Water Pump/Controls
I would like to meet the moron who designed the engine layout for this car. They placed the water pump over the solid state controls for the engine. If the $700 water pump goes, so goes the $1000 engine electrical controls. I have had this car for 4 weeks an have sunk $2k in the car. What a piece of crap. I am going back to German cars.
