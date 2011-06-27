  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Corvette
  4. Used 1993 Chevrolet Corvette
  5. Used 1993 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1993 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 Corvette
5(80%)4(20%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
5 reviews
Write a review
See all Corvettes for sale
List Price Estimate
$4,587 - $10,132
Used Corvette for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Our Ruby Red Corvette

Wheels, 12/01/2005
21 of 21 people found this review helpful

First saw a 40th Anniversary Ruby Red at a Corvette show. Love at first sight. Bought ours a month later w/ < 14 K miles. The car has all the options including ride control and performance axel. The performance is fantastic for an LT-1. The car is all original except for a new water pump and upgraded optispark ignition which was replaced two years ago. CD player belt was replaced this year. No other problems. It's absolutely wonderful to drive, but due to a recent serious leg injury handicap, difficult to get into and out of. It's an experience to treasure. Highly recommend the Corvette to anyone who enjoys driving. You only live once, don't deny yourself one of life's few pleasures.

Report Abuse

Classic Convertible, Great Car

robin, 08/11/2002
14 of 15 people found this review helpful

I bought this car gently used in 1995 with 19,000 miles on it. It now has 95,000 miles and I think all I have replaced on it is the water pump and a belt. Of course besides normal maintenance and tires being quite expensive, this car has been a total joy to own.

Report Abuse

My 1993 Ruby Red Convertible

Bob C., 12/01/2017
2dr Convertible
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

For the money, well worth the ride. This is my 3rd Corvette..owned a 1977 Coupe, an 83 1/2 (84) with cross fire (god help me on that one) and now the 40th anniversary edition. Always garaged or under cover. Spotless condition. Plenty of power once the factory air filter is removed, great ride, hauls -ss around the turns and always gets a second look. It's not a Ferrari but then again, I didn't spend $150000.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

great car for the money

marvin, 10/22/2019
2dr Convertible
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

bought car 2 yrs ago no problems. a little hard to get in and out. I am 78 yrs so what can I expect.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Idiotic Placement of Water Pump/Controls

mpristas, 10/28/2003
8 of 11 people found this review helpful

I would like to meet the moron who designed the engine layout for this car. They placed the water pump over the solid state controls for the engine. If the $700 water pump goes, so goes the $1000 engine electrical controls. I have had this car for 4 weeks an have sunk $2k in the car. What a piece of crap. I am going back to German cars.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Corvettes for sale

Related Used 1993 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles