Used 1992 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 Corvette
5(64%)4(36%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.6
11 reviews
List Price Estimate
$4,131 - $9,124
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Dream car!

DempseyG, 03/14/2010
9 of 10 people found this review helpful

This is my second Vette. The first was an 82 Collector Edition. It was a good car and a lot of fun but had major problems. This car Easily gets 30mpg On the highway if I use "cruise". The car was sold new in Germany to a military person and shipped back here in '97. It's in great shape uses NO fluids of any type and ahs had to have no repairs since I bought it. Red w/black int. it's a real eye catcher and a lot of fun that costs me near nothing! I would only trade it for a newer one. I'm totally sold on Corvettes! Dollar for dollar, the best sports car in the world!

Possible Viper Killer

norules119, 06/29/2002
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I love this corvette. I have had a 1980 and a 1973 and those were nice but no comparison to this car. I put a set of chrome Z06 wheels on it and it makes the car look 100% better. i have done a few alterations to push about 330hp. I am thinking about putting a lingenfelter supercharger on it. If i do that i could be pushing out 450+ hp. Now that would be a VIPER KILER!

I love it anyway!

BradleyP, 03/05/2003
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

I got her with 96K miles, and now have 108K. I had to put about $2000 into repairs and general upkeep. I now have a slight tick in the rear end, could cost $1500 in parts. I am going to run it at the track again this year, we'll see how far I get! It drives great and very fun, but be prepared to spend money.

Real Sportscar

92LT1, 08/16/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

When I got this car I could have bought a new C5 Corvette (97+), but I think this car is more of a traditional sportscar. It doesn't ride quite as nice as the C5, and it doesn't have some of the comfort features, but it does really make you feel like you are a part of the car. You don't just sit down in the car, you strap it on. Plus with a few minor modifications, my car is just as fast as the newer Vettes, and it cost a whole lot less. Finally, for some reason I just like the exterior styling of this car better than the newer ones. The C5s have a rather large rear end, where this car is perfectly proportioned.

Love it!

92Shawnster, 08/27/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought the '92 with 92000 miles on the clock and after a year of flat out fun, have about 101000 miles and as many smiles! The true American Sports Car is alive and well!!

