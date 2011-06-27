  1. Home
Used 1992 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Consumer Reviews

Funone, 09/18/2003
11 of 12 people found this review helpful

I bought this car as 14 years old with just under 36,000 miles. It looks and rides like just off the show room floor. Red with Red interior, 6 speed and all the fun you can pack into the CD with Beach Boys music. It is ALL AMERICAN low end grunt with V8 horse power! Gas mileage is great on the highway as 23 MPH and city driving at 18. My Jeep only gets 18 highwat and 14 city. Other claims of Vette milage like a Honda civic are just not true.

WOW ! Great quality almost 12 years !!!

Ted Leonardi, 07/25/2003
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I bought this 1992 beauty 6 months / 8000 miles ago, at 17000 original miles after 10 year storage in Indianapolis... drove home to Vancouver, Washington via El Paso and San Diego... 4000 miles in 13 days... Got 30.1 mpg and didn't use a drop of oil... Now at 25000 miles and 12 years of age, car is flawless, with a history of zero repairs to date, still on original spark plugs, dry oil pan bottoms (no drip or leaks), not even a rattle... every-day driver, averaging 22.3 mpg around town with perfect performance from the 300 hp LT-1 5.7 liter, 6-speed manual, 3.45 axle drivetrain... "Hats Off" to the Bowling Green contingent of General Motors!!!

Excellent Ride/Sucky Radio

ToplessVette, 06/01/2010
10 of 12 people found this review helpful

I'm an Aircraft Mechanic and this is similar to a cockpit so I feel right at home. Ride is rough but it's a sports car, what do you expect. 6 speed tranny is great.

1992 Convertible

NJ VETTE, 10/22/2002
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Have a 1992 Convertible with the removable fiberglass top. This car has been great overall. I am relatively rough on cars (acceleration etc) and the vette holds it's own. The tranny went around 78K which was a big suprise (as my brother's 1987 has 150K miles and is still on the original tranny). Even with the tranny I still think this car will last another 3 years easy.

25 Years young -

Ron Reuben, 03/05/2016
2dr Convertible
0 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is a 1992 Polo Green convertible with a tan top. The car has 25K original miles. I have stored this car for 18 years. The car turns every head it passes. When it was time to remove it from secured professionally stored area, I had the car prepped and made road ready by a facility that only deals in stored and preservation vehicles. In my opinion, this is the only way to store and bring back to life any car, especially a Corvette. I'll use it for the summer and then back to sleep for another few years.

