  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Corvette
  4. Used 1990 Chevrolet Corvette
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Chevrolet Corvette Base Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Corvette
Overview
See Corvette Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque345 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower245 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.4 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room49.3 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Measurements
Length176.5 in.
Curb weight3223 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.9 cu.ft.
Height46.7 in.
Wheel base96.2 in.
Width71.0 in.
See Corvette Inventory

Related Used 1990 Chevrolet Corvette Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles