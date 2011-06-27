  1. Home
Used 1990 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 Corvette
4.8
5 reviews
Red Vette Convertible

Gary, 05/02/2007
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I purchased this Corvette for fun and it has certainly not disappointed. While a bit tight to get into and out of, you can't drive it without a smile on your face. Power is adequate, not mind boggling. Handling is great. Convertible top, though manual, goes up and down with ease.

Red Rocket -

Dave B - Canada, 01/04/2003
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

I own an 87 Corvette - only 30,000 miles on it - runs like a new car, performs like a race car. Chev was right at the top of their game. IT's a joy to work on, modify and lots of stuff to buy to make it even better... cheap to buy used, and cheap to modify to stellar levels [compared to other high po cars]. No problems, except the alarm system.

Red Rocket

Bobby H, 03/19/2003
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

Bought it new and store it every winter. It is completely original down to the tires. Each spring is a kick in the pants when it is brought out of the garage. The 6 speed shifts smoothly and easily tops 100 in 3rd. On trips it always gets at least 28 miles per gallon. What more could you ask for...and when I bought it there was a $10k factory incentive so it only cost $28k new. WOW!!

Sleepy garage find

Skip, 05/16/2018
2dr Convertible
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

The car not been driven during the past 10 yrs, although it was always stored indoors. The car showed little wear, needed new tires, fluids, hoses, belts & an "awakening" by a garage. Fun car to drive, but difficult to enter/exit. Gas mileage is surprisingly good. The ride is comfortable. I'm enjoying the car needless to say. Love the way the car handles & performs. Have been taking it to car events & rallies.

After 18 years...Still a great Vette!!

1990 Corvette, 02/18/2008
11 of 22 people found this review helpful

After 18 years, still a "eye catcher" and one fast machine! Approx. 122k miles with no major repairs! Best performance car I've owned! If you want a great looking, fast and a joy to drive find yourself a C4 Vette! Handles great and lots of torque!

