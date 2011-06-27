Used 1995 Chevrolet Corsica Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room43.4 in.
Front hip room50.7 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room51.5 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room54.9 in.
Measurements
Length183.4 in.
Curb weight2745 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
Height54.2 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Width68.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sherwood Green Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Medium Patriot Red Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Black
  • Arctic White
  • Sunfire Yellow
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Dark Red
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Black Rose Metallic
  • Hawaiian Orchid Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • White
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Raspberry Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Mystic Teal Metallic
